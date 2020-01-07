It appears Kellen Moore, currently still under contract with the Dallas Cowboys, will have quite the decision to make in the coming days.

The past two seasons, Kellen Moore has been an assistant on Jason Garrett‘s staff with the Dallas Cowboys. The first he was quarterbacks coach; the second, he added the role of offensive coordinator. Garrett, though, was fired, unofficially replaced by Mike McCarthy Monday.

The conundrum, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com: McCarthey would like Moore to stay on as his coordinator. Moore, though, has the opportunity to head back home and take over as the coordinator at the University of Washington.

Moore went to high school in the state of Washington. He went on, of course, to star at Boise State. The Cowboys job was his first at any level of football

Update on #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore: New coach Mike McCarthy would like him to stay and remain OC, which may also help Moore learn a new system. But he also has an opportunity to go back home and become the University of Washington OC under Jimmy Lake. He is mulling it all over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

Dec. 12, Chris Petersen, Moore’s old college coach, announced that he would be stepping down from his UW post at season’s end. Petersen’s defensive coordinator, Jimmy Lake, was elevated to head coach and given a five-year contract.

One day after a Las Vegas Bowl that sent Petersen out a winner, Lake announced that offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan had been let go. Hamdan also served as quarterbacks coach.

This past season, the Huskies were fifth in the Pac-12 and 41st nationally in scoring offense at 32 points per game. Their 391.2 yards of total offense per game was seventh in the conference and 79th in the country.

The day after Christmas, starting quarterback Jacob Eason announced he would be leaving UW early for the 2020 NFL Draft.