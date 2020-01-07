Kellen Moore Dallas Cowboys


Kellen Moore could be deciding between OC jobs at University of Washington, Dallas Cowboys

By John TaylorJan 7, 2020, 10:40 AM EST
It appears Kellen Moore, currently still under contract with the Dallas Cowboys, will have quite the decision to make in the coming days.

The past two seasons, Kellen Moore has been an assistant on Jason Garrett‘s staff with the Dallas Cowboys.  The first he was quarterbacks coach; the second, he added the role of offensive coordinator.  Garrett, though, was fired, unofficially replaced by Mike McCarthy Monday.

The conundrum, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com: McCarthey would like Moore to stay on as his coordinator.  Moore, though, has the opportunity to head back home and take over as the coordinator at the University of Washington.

Moore went to high school in the state of Washington.  He went on, of course, to star at Boise State.  The Cowboys job was his first at any level of football

Dec. 12, Chris Petersen, Moore’s old college coach, announced that he would be stepping down from his UW post at season’s end.  Petersen’s defensive coordinator, Jimmy Lake, was elevated to head coach and given a five-year contract.

One day after a Las Vegas Bowl that sent Petersen out a winner, Lake announced that offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan had been let go.  Hamdan also served as quarterbacks coach.

This past season, the Huskies were fifth in the Pac-12 and 41st nationally in scoring offense at 32 points per game.  Their 391.2 yards of total offense per game was seventh in the conference and 79th in the country.

The day after Christmas, starting quarterback Jacob Eason announced he would be leaving UW early for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Matt Rhule getting seven-year, $60 million contract from Carolina Panthers

Matt Rhule Carolina Panthers

By John TaylorJan 7, 2020, 12:34 PM EST
Now we know at least part of the reason why Matt Rhule jumped ship for the Carolina Panthers.

After various flirtations with NFL teams over the past couple of years, Matt Rhule apparently pulled a trigger on a move away from Baylor, with various media outlets confirming Tuesday morning that he’s set to be named as the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.  While the organization has yet to confirm the move, contract details are beginning to emerge.

And they are quite stunning.

According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, Rhule will be signing a seven-year contract from the Panthers.  The length is stunning enough; per Schefter, Rhule’s compensation is set for $60 million over the length of the deal.  With unspecified incentives, the value could approach $70 million.

The two highest-paid head coaches in the NFL in 2019 were reportedly New England’s Bill Belichick ($12 million) and Seattle’s Pete Carroll ($11 million).  Oakland’s Jon Gruden ($10 million), New Orleans’ Sean Payton ($9.75 million) and Baltimore’s Jim Harbaugh ($9 million) were next.  Rhule’s reported deal would average roughly $8.57 million annually, which is more than Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay ($8.5 million) and Atlanta’s Dan Quinn, Kansas City’s Andy Reid and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, all at $8 million, made in 2019.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Rhule made $4.11 million in guaranteed compensation in 2019 at Baylor.  That means, at the low end, he would more than double his salary by jumping to the NFL.

In September of last year, Baylor announced a contract extension that would (chuckle) keep Rhule at the school through the 2027 season.  A raise was included in that extension, although it’s unclear what his guaranteed compensation would’ve been moving forward.

Also unclear is what buyout was contained in the revamped deal.

Arizona State’s Michael Turk punts remaining eligibility, heads to NFL draft

Michael Turk Arizona State

By John TaylorJan 7, 2020, 11:53 AM EST
Michael Turk of Arizona State, you’re next up on the latest edition of “Which NFL Player Will Leave Eligibility on the Table?”

“After a lot of prayer and consideration,” Turk confirmed via Twitter that he is making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. “I am 100% committed to being the best punter possible and I am looking forward to what the future holds,” Turk added.

Turk actually had two years of eligibility that he will be foregoing.

Michael Turk came to Arizona State as a transfer from the junior college ranks as part of its 2018 recruiting class. Turk’s uncle is Matt Turk, the former NFL punter who spent one year of his professional career with a New York Jets team coached by current ASU head coach Herm Edwards.

As a redshirt sophomore this season, Turk was tied for 11th nationally and led the Pac-12 in averaging 46 yards per punt.  For that, he earned first-team all-conference honors.  He was also named as a handful of semifinalists for the 2019 Ray Guy Award.

Turk is the second Sun Devil to leave early.  Last month, running back Eno Benjamin opted to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft as well.

Mom of Joshua McMillon says Alabama LB son will return

Joshua McMillon Alabama

By John TaylorJan 7, 2020, 11:33 AM EST
In the midst of a wave of (expected) departures, Joshua McMillon is bucking the trend and heading back to Alabama.

In August of last year, McMillon suffered a knee injury that ultimately sidelined the linebacker for all of 2019. Fast-forward four months, and the fifth-year senior revealed he’d been granted a sixth season of eligibility. Left unsaid in the social-media post, though, was whether McMillon would actually use that sixth season.

On her Facebook page Monday, however, McMillon’s mom, Jacqueline McMillon, indicated that her son will be returning to the Crimson Tide in 2020.

As of yet, it should be noted, McMillon has not personally confirmed that he’ll be back.

McMillon was a four-star 2015 signee who spent his first four seasons in Tuscaloosa as a backup linebacker and special-teams contributor. The Tennessee native didn’t play at all his first two seasons with the school before seeing action in 18 combined in 2017-18, with none of those appearances being starts.  In that limited action, he had been credited with 19 tackles, one of which was for a loss.

With Mack Wilson‘s early departure for the NFL, however, McMillon had been penciled in as a starter prior to the injury.

All told, Alabama has seen six players with eligibility remaining will leave early for the 2020 NFL Draft:

Three Tide players who could’ve left, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (HERE), linebacker Dylan Moses (HERE) and wide receiver Devonta Smith (HERE), opted to return.  Two others, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and running back Najee Harris, have yet to announce their decisions.

The deadline for players to officially file their draft paperwork with the NFL is Jan. 20.

Georgia losing third starting offensive lineman early to 2020 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs football

By John TaylorJan 7, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
For the Georgia Bulldogs football program, their offensive line has been hit particularly hard by early entrants.

In mid-December, both of UGA’s starting tackles, Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, confirmed that they are leaving Athens early.  On Instagram a month later, starting left guard Solomon Kindley did the same.

“After discussing it over with my family, I’ll be foregoing my senior season and will enter the 2020 NFL Draft,” Kindleyb wrote on Instagram. “The state of Georgia and Athens will always have a special place in my heart.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

66out Thank you Bulldog Nation ❤️🖤

A post shared by Solomon Kindley (@66up_next) on Jan 7, 2020 at 6:35am PST

Kindley has been a three-year starter for the Georgia Bulldogs football team.  The 6-4, 335-pound lineman earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2017 at right guard.  The past two seasons, he has been the Bulldogs’ starting left guard.