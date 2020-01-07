Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

For Lorenzo Lingard, his journey from Miami Gardens to Gainesville is officially complete.

Late last month, it was confirmed that Lingard had entered the NCAA transfer database. Last Friday, Lingard announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Florida and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Gators.

Tuesday, UF confirmed the signing of the player who began his career at in-state rival Miami.

It’s believed, though, the running back will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave him with two years of eligibility he could begin using in 2021. That season, he would be a redshirt sophomore.

A five-star member of The U’s 2018 recruiting class, Lorenzo Lingard was rated as the No. 2 running back in the country. He was also the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 25 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The back was the highest-rated signee in The U’s class that year.

A knee injury essentially cost Lingard the last half of his true freshman season. This year, he appeared in just two games.

During his brief time at Miami, Lingard ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. All of that production came in 2018.