Michael Turk of Arizona State, you’re next up on the latest edition of “Which NFL Player Will Leave Eligibility on the Table?”

“After a lot of prayer and consideration,” Turk confirmed via Twitter that he is making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. “I am 100% committed to being the best punter possible and I am looking forward to what the future holds,” Turk added.

Turk actually had two years of eligibility that he will be foregoing.

Michael Turk came to Arizona State as a transfer from the junior college ranks as part of its 2018 recruiting class. Turk’s uncle is Matt Turk, the former NFL punter who spent one year of his professional career with a New York Jets team coached by current ASU head coach Herm Edwards.

As a redshirt sophomore this season, Turk was tied for 11th nationally and led the Pac-12 in averaging 46 yards per punt. For that, he earned first-team all-conference honors. He was also named as a handful of semifinalists for the 2019 Ray Guy Award.

Turk is the second Sun Devil to leave early. Last month, running back Eno Benjamin opted to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft as well.