Texas A&M leading WR Jhamon Ausbon returning for senior season

If you thought there was a lot of optimism for Texas A&M heading into the 2019 campaign, just wait until this off-season.
The Aggies trade a road game with Clemson for a home date with Colorado, and a road trip to Georgia for a home game with Vanderbilt. Their SEC West schedule is the same (obviously), but will benefit from losing Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, along with the rest of the early entrants and graduations common to the SEC. Add all that up, and a glance at the 2020 schedule tells you there’s a very good chance that even the (in hindsight, overrated) 2019 team would be 10-0 or 9-1 heading into their closing 1-2 punch of a Nov. 21 trip to Alabama and the regular season finale with LSU at Kyle Field on Nov. 28.
And that’s before you get to the third reason for optimism: there’s a very good chance the 2020 team will be better than its predecessor.
In Year 3 under Jimbo Fisher but Year 2 with his recruits, the Aggies are set to return all 11 starters on defense and nine on offense. Kellen Mond is back to pilot the offense, and if he struggles again highly-touted 2019 recruit Zach Calzada will have another year of seasoning to challenge the incumbent. Running back Isaiah Spiller is back, and Day 1 starter Jashuan Corbin returns from injury, as does 5-star tight end Baylor Cupp.
Wide receiver Quartney Davis has declared early for the NFL draft, but on Tuesday Jhamon Ausbon announced he will return to school for his senior season.
“Dear 12th Man,” Ausbon wrote in a note posted to his Twitter account, “after careful thought and consideration I am excited to announce that I will be returning to Texas A&M for my fourth year and also to get my college degree.”
The Houston native led the club with 66 receptions for 872 yards and five touchdowns. That represented a major jump for him after a sophomore season in which he caught 31 passes for 375 yards and no scores.
Oregon State is working on a contract extension for head coach Jonathan Smith, according to a tweet Tuesday from Yahoo‘s Pete Thamel.
The 40-year-old former Beavers quarterback recently completed his second season as the head coach at his alma mater. While he has yet to take Oregon State to a bowl game, his 7-17 record has to be viewed through the proper prism. Taking over one of the most historically downtrodden programs — heck, the most historically downtrodden program — in the Pac-12, Smith jumped the Beavers by three wins from 2018 to ’19, including a 4-5 record in the Pac-12.
Oregon State tied for second place in the Pac-12 North this fall, which stands as the Beavers’ highest finish in the standings since the Pac-12 split into divisions in 2011. (The 2012 team did go 6-3 in conference play, though.)
While salary terms were not disclosed, it would be safe to assume Smith is in line for a raise. His $1.9 million salary currently stands as the lowest among all Power 5 head coaches with Tom Allen‘s raise at Indiana.
Thanks to a lower level of football, the Eastern Michigan football program has a hole on its coaching staff to fill.
Monday, it was announced that Aaron Keen has been named as the head coach of Washington University in St. Louis. Keen played his college football at Washington University and began his coaching career at his alma mater.
Keen will replace his former coach Larry Kindbom, who retired after 31 seasons.
“My family and I are excited about the opportunity to return home to Washington University. I want to thank [athletic director] Anthony J. Azama and the search committee for the opportunity and the trust to lead the football program at WashU,” said Keen in a statement. “I look forward to building on the traditions that Coach Kindbom has created here over the last 31 years, and helping to take the program to new heights.”
Keen has spent the past six seasons as part of the Eastern Michigan football staff. From 2014-16, he was the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. From 2017-19, he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
“WashU absolutely nailed this hire!” Eastern Michigan football head coach Chris Creighton stated. “Coach Keen is passionate about the game of football and understands the powerful influence it can have on the people who play it. He has an excellent football mind and being a head coach is in his DNA. Coach Keen has profoundly impacted Eastern Michigan Football these past six years. WashU is fortunate to have Coach Keen and the entire Keen family back in St. Louis.”
Baylor has now officially lost Matt Rhule to the NFL.
Reports emerged Tuesday morning that Rhule was finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers. While the organization has yet to confirm the hire, details of a rather sizable contract to which Rhule would be signed trickled out.
At the same time an official announcement was made by the Panthers, Baylor released a pair of statements Tuesday afternoon addressing Matt Rhule officially leaving the university.
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR MACK RHOADES
We are grateful to Matt Rhule for all that he has done for Baylor Football and for the University over the last three years. Together, he and his staff have moved the program forward both on and off the field. While our hope was that Matt would be our coach for many years to come, we knew there was a possibility that the NFL would come calling.
Matt’s time with Baylor marks one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history. Our football program’s success this year is evidence that we are headed in the right direction with 11 wins, an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game and the Sugar Bowl.
We have launched a national search for our next head coach, and we will not make any comments on prospective candidates or where we are in the process until we are ready to introduce the next leader of our football program. We look forward to finding the individual who will carry forward the vision of Preparing Champions for Life.
We wish Matt, Julie and their children the very best as they embark on a new journey together.
PRESIDENT LINDA A. LIVINGSTONE
Baylor University extends its deepest appreciation to Coach Rhule for his exceptional leadership of our football program over the past three seasons. We are especially appreciative of the efforts he has made in positively shaping the lives of our football student-athletes, who have excelled on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Coach Rhule certainly leaves the program in a better place than when he arrived, and we have a bright future ahead for Baylor football. We wish Matt, Julie and the entire Rhule Family well as they begin the next chapter in their lives.
The Oregon State football team looked to a lower level of football to add a potential starting lineman.
Late Monday night, the Oregon State football sports information department issued a press release confirming the addition of Korbin Sorensen to the roster. Sorenson had previously committed to the Beavers last month.
Sorenson comes to the Beavers as a graduate transfer from FCS Portland State. Because of that, the offensive lineman will be eligible to play in 2020. The 2020 season will be his final season of eligibility.
At Portland State, the 6-6, 305-pound Sorenson started 32 straight games at both tackle and guard. In 2018, the Washington native was named third-team All-Big Sky Conference.
Oregon State is coming off a 5-7 season in the second year under Jonathan Smith. The first, the program went 2-10. In 2020, OSU will be looking for its first above-.500 season since going 7-6 in 2013. They haven’t reached double digits since 2006.
In December, Smith received a reworked deal.