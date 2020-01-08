Auburn Tigers football
Getty Images

Auburn in search of new OL coach as J.B. Grimes steps down to ‘pursue other opportunities’

By John TaylorJan 8, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
Leave a comment

As we trudge toward the offseason, Gus Malzahn has an opening on his Auburn Tigers football coaching staff to fill.  Fortunately, he has several months to fill it.

Tuesday evening, rumors surfaced that Malzahn and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes would be parting ways.  Not long after, Malzahn confirmed the move.

“J.B. has decided to move on and pursue other opportunities,” a statement from the head coach began. “I appreciate everything he’s done for Auburn. J.B. and his wife Jennifer will always be a part of the Auburn family.”

At this point, what those other opportunities may or may not be aren’t clear.

Grimes has now completed three separate stints on Malzahn-led coaching staffs.

In 2012, Grimes was Malzahn’s line coach at Arkansas.  When Malzahn left to take over the Auburn Tigers football program in December of 2012, Grimes followed in the same role.  After three seasons, Grimes left to take a job at Cincinnati, where his son, Nick Grimes, was a graduate assistant.  He then moved on after one year to become the line coach at UConn.

Grimes rejoined Malzahn at Auburn early on in 2018.  He spent the past two seasons as the line coach in his second stint.

This past season, the Tigers were third in the SEC and 33rd nationally in averaging 199.1 yards per game.  Their 1.38 sacks per game allowed were fourth in the conference and tied for the 18th-fewest in the country.

Former Michigan State coach George Perles dead at 85

Michigan State George Perles
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 8, 2020, 12:28 PM EST
1 Comment

The extended Michigan State football family is mourning the passing of George Perles, a legendary figure at the university.

Multiple media outlets are reporting Wednesday that Perles died late Tuesday night; the school subsequently confirmed the development.  According to the Detroit Free Press, “Perles died peacefully in East Lansing with his family surrounding him, according to multiple people close to family.”

The 85-year-old, Detroit-born Perles had been battling Parkinson’s disease for the past couple of years.

Below is a statement from current Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio:

Coach Perles exuded confidence, conviction and toughness. He really gave his life to Michigan State, all the way till the end.

“He welcomed me back to MSU when I first became the head coach here. Not many people have been in these shoes, but he was one of them, and was always extremely supportive every step of the way. He was someone you could lean on. Many times over the past 13 years he would speak to our team.

“George was one of the most renowned coaches in America; everybody knew who Coach Perles was and what he brought to the game. He had tremendous success, winning the Rose Bowl and two Big Ten titles, and developed countless NFL players. I first got to know his reputation when I was a graduate assistant at Ohio State. He always brought a blue-collar mentality and really we’ve embraced a lot of things in our program over the years that came from him. He left a legacy and was an impactful figure.

“George was a true Spartan and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Perles family during this difficult time.

Perles had a lengthy connection to the university in several facets.  After serving in the U.S. Army, Perles played football for the Spartans from 1954-56 before injury ended the playing portion of his career.  From 1959-70, he was the defensive line coach at his alma mater.

After an 11-year coaching stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers — and one year as the head coach of the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars — George Perles returned to East Lansing as the Michigan State football head coach.  In 12 seasons under Perles, the Spartans claimed a pair of Big Ten championships and won the 1987 Rose Bowl.

In 1990, while still head football coach, Perles was named as MSU’s athletic director; he resigned that post two years later.  An 0-11 1994 campaign led to his dismissal.

In 2006, Perles was named to the university’s Board of Trustees.  Citing health concerns, he stepped down from the board in November of 2018.

According to the Free Press, Perles is survived by his wife, Sally, and their children Kathy, Terry, John and Patrick. They have six grandchildren.

Report says a 10th UCLA football player has entered transfer portal

UCLA Bruins football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 8, 2020, 10:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

If nothing else, personnel attrition is something the UCLA Bruins football program knows all too well under Chip Kelly.

Back in mid-October, it was reported that a whopping 63 players had left Kelly’s team since November of 2017 for various reasons. As a result, we wrote at the time, not only was the team down a number of scholarship players, but the bulk of those remaining were young and inexperienced — with some 53% of the roster was made up of freshmen alone.

Fast-forward three months or so, and the Los Angeles Times is reporting that a 10th player has made his way into the NCAA transfer database since. The 10th is Matt Lynch, who announced via Twitter that, “[a]fter a lot of thought and discussion with my family, we think it is best for my situation to enter my name into the Transfer Portal.”

According to the Times, “Lynch walked with the departing seniors before the Bruins’ final home game against California in November, but coach Chip Kelly said last month that Lynch intended to return to the team in 2020.”

Lynch will be leaving the Bruins as a graduate transfer, which would give him immediate eligibility at another FBS school in 2020.  The player will be entering his final season of eligibility.

Lynch came to UCLA as a quarterback, a three-star 2016 prospect rated as the No. 30 pro-style signal-caller in the country.  He attempted three passes as a redshirt freshman, completing two of them for 11 yards and a touchdown.

During spring practice in 2019, however, the 6-4, 230-pound Lynch moved to tight end.  Playing in all 12 games, he caught one pass for two yards.  That one reception, though, went for a touchdown.

As for those other Bruins who have entered the portal the past couple of months?

[T]ight end Joshua Harris; defensive linemen David Vardanian and Marcus Moore; offensive lineman Bryan Weitzman; receiver Theo Howard; running back Kenroy Higgins II; and linebackers Tyree Thompson, Je’Vari Anderson and Noah Keeter in the transfer portal. Thompson and Anderson would require NCAA waivers for an additional season of eligibility.

Eastern Washington mourning death of OL George Becker, 18

Eastern Washington football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 8, 2020, 9:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

Sadly, the Eastern Washington football program is the latest school to experience the tragic loss of one of their own.

According to the FCS program, George Becker died in northern California over the winter break this past weekend.  A cause of death for the offensive lineman has not been given.

Becker was just 18-years-old at the time of his death.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of a great person, family member, teammate and friend,” Eastern Washington football head coach Aaron Best said in a statement. “George touched many along his journey and he was loved by them all.

“Rest in Peace George, we love you.”

Becker, who was set to major in business at EWU, was a two-star member of the FCS power’s 2019 recruiting class.  The 6-4, 265-pound lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman.

“The whole Eagle family extends its deepest sympathies and support to the Becker family,” a portion of a statement from the university began.

According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, “Becker’s funeral will be held Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gridley, California.”

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Becker’s far-too-early death.

ESPN will debut ‘Refcast’ option for Clemson-LSU national title game

ESPN Clemson-LSU
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 8, 2020, 9:36 AM EST
1 Comment

As ESPN gets set to televise the Clemson-LSU title tilt, the Worldwide Leader will unveil a unique way to consume the event.  And, given the officiating crew working the game, it may be wholly necessary.

Tuesday, ESPN unveiled myriad particulars for its “Megacast” of Monday night’s Clemson-LSU College Football Playoff Championship game in New Orleans.  In addition to the standard game broadcast, ESPN will offer at least 13 other ways for fans to consume Clemson-LSU.  Some of those options include old standards such as the Field Pass (ESPN2), Command Center (ESPNews), DataCenter (Goal Line), Hometown Radio (ACC/SEC Networks), Skycast (ESPN app) and All-22 (ESPN App).

Additionally, and unlike for the two CFP semifinals, there will be a “Coaches Film Room” option available on ESPNU, which ESPN describes as allowing viewers to “[f]ollow every play of LSU-Clemson through the minds of those who live and breathe the game every day.” Unfortunately, the names of the coaches who will be a part of the broadcast aren’t yet available.  Per ESPN, those participating coaches will be announced later this week.

On top of all of that, ESPN also announced the debut of what it’s calling “Refcast.” Per the network, “Refcast” is “an option that allows viewers to watch the game through former referees’ perspective” that will be available on the ESPN App. From the release:

A Bristol-based production where John Parry (former NFL referee), Matt Austin (former SEC referee) and Judson Howard (Pac-12 replay official) provide reaction and commentary from a referee’s perspective. An additional referee may be added to the presentation.

Back in December, it was confirmed that an officiating crew from the Pac-12 would be handling the national championship game.  Yep, the same conference that this season was forced to suspend a referee for penalizing the wrong team in the Cal-Washington State game.  Or, also this season, the controversial ending of the Cal-Ole Miss game, just to name a couple of the notable and recent officiating gaffes from that league.

In other words, good call on the “Refcast,” ESPN.  Plan your popcorn accordingly.