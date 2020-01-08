As we trudge toward the offseason, Gus Malzahn has an opening on his Auburn Tigers football coaching staff to fill. Fortunately, he has several months to fill it.

Tuesday evening, rumors surfaced that Malzahn and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes would be parting ways. Not long after, Malzahn confirmed the move.

“J.B. has decided to move on and pursue other opportunities,” a statement from the head coach began. “I appreciate everything he’s done for Auburn. J.B. and his wife Jennifer will always be a part of the Auburn family.”

At this point, what those other opportunities may or may not be aren’t clear.

Grimes has now completed three separate stints on Malzahn-led coaching staffs.

In 2012, Grimes was Malzahn’s line coach at Arkansas. When Malzahn left to take over the Auburn Tigers football program in December of 2012, Grimes followed in the same role. After three seasons, Grimes left to take a job at Cincinnati, where his son, Nick Grimes, was a graduate assistant. He then moved on after one year to become the line coach at UConn.

Grimes rejoined Malzahn at Auburn early on in 2018. He spent the past two seasons as the line coach in his second stint.

This past season, the Tigers were third in the SEC and 33rd nationally in averaging 199.1 yards per game. Their 1.38 sacks per game allowed were fourth in the conference and tied for the 18th-fewest in the country.