When it comes to the ever-present portal, the Duke Blue Devils football program was the latest to see a player hit it.

A Duke football official has confirmed that Brittain Brown‘s name has been entered into the NCAA transfer database. The running back will likely leave as a graduate transfer as he is on schedule to earn his bachelor’s degree from the university in May.

If that happens, he would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.

Despite such a recent entry into the portal, Brown is already drawing Power Five interest. According to 247Sports.com, Colorado, UCLA, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin have already reached out to the back.

Per NCAA rules, schools are permitted to contact players in the portal without receiving permission from the player’s current school. The player, in this case Brown, could also return to his original school.

In four seasons with the Duke Blue Devils football team, Brown has rushed for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns on 222 carries. His best season was his second as he ran for 701 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry as a redshirt freshman.

Brown’s last two seasons were marred by injuries. A shoulder injury cost him four games in 2018, while another shoulder injury sidelined him for the last two months this past season.