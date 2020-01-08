Eastern Washington football
Eastern Washington mourning death of OL George Becker, 18

By John TaylorJan 8, 2020, 9:59 AM EST
Sadly, the Eastern Washington football program is the latest school to experience the tragic loss of one of their own.

According to the FCS program, George Becker passed away in northern California over the winter break this past weekend.  A cause of death for the offensive lineman has not been given.

Becker was just 18-years-old at the time of his passing.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of a great person, family member, teammate and friend,” Eastern Washington football head coach Aaron Best said in a statement. “George touched many along his journey and he was loved by them all.

“Rest in Peace George, we love you.”

Becker, who was set to major in business at EWU, was a two-star member of the FCS power’s 2019 recruiting class.  The 6-4, 265-pound lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman.

“The whole Eagle family extends its deepest sympathies and support to the Becker family,” a portion of a statement from the university began.

According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, “Becker’s funeral will be held Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gridley, California.”

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Becker’s way-too-early passing.

ESPN will debut ‘Refcast’ option for Clemson-LSU national title game

ESPN Clemson-LSU
By John TaylorJan 8, 2020, 9:36 AM EST
As ESPN gets set to televise the Clemson-LSU title tilt, the Worldwide Leader will unveil a unique way to consume the event.  And, given the officiating crew working the game, it may be wholly necessary.

Tuesday, ESPN unveiled myriad particulars for its “Megacast” of Monday night’s Clemson-LSU College Football Playoff Championship game in New Orleans.  In addition to the standard game broadcast, ESPN will offer at least 13 other ways for fans to consume Clemson-LSU.  Some of those options include old standards such as the Field Pass (ESPN2), Command Center (ESPNews), DataCenter (Goal Line), Hometown Radio (ACC/SEC Networks), Skycast (ESPN app) and All-22 (ESPN App).

Additionally, and unlike for the two CFP semifinals, there will be a “Coaches Film Room” option available on ESPNU, which ESPN describes as allowing viewers to “[f]ollow every play of LSU-Clemson through the minds of those who live and breathe the game every day.” Unfortunately, the names of the coaches who will be a part of the broadcast aren’t yet available.  Per ESPN, those participating coaches will be announced later this week.

On top of all of that, ESPN also announced the debut of what it’s calling “Refcast.” Per the network, “Refcast” is “an option that allows viewers to watch the game through former referees’ perspective” that will be available on the ESPN App. From the release:

A Bristol-based production where John Parry (former NFL referee), Matt Austin (former SEC referee) and Judson Howard (Pac-12 replay official) provide reaction and commentary from a referee’s perspective. An additional referee may be added to the presentation.

Back in December, it was confirmed that an officiating crew from the Pac-12 would be handling the national championship game.  Yep, the same conference that this season was forced to suspend a referee for penalizing the wrong team in the Cal-Washington State game.  Or, also this season, the controversial ending of the Cal-Ole Miss game, just to name a couple of the notable and recent officiating gaffes from that league.

In other words, good call on the “Refcast,” ESPN.  Plan your popcorn accordingly.

Duke RB Brittain Brown enters transfer portal

Duke Blue Devils football
By John TaylorJan 8, 2020, 8:48 AM EST
When it comes to the ever-present portal, the Duke Blue Devils football program was the latest to see a player hit it.

A Duke football official has confirmed that Brittain Brown‘s name has been entered into the NCAA transfer database.  The running back will likely leave as a graduate transfer as he is on schedule to earn his bachelor’s degree from the university in May.

If that happens, he would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.

Despite such a recent entry into the portal, Brown is already drawing Power Five interest.  According to 247Sports.com, Colorado, UCLA, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin have already reached out to the back.

Per NCAA rules, schools are permitted to contact players in the portal without receiving permission from the player’s current school.  The player, in this case Brown, could also return to his original school.

In four seasons with the Duke Blue Devils football team, Brown has rushed for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns on 222 carries.  His best season was his second as he ran for 701 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry as a redshirt freshman.

Brown’s last two seasons were marred by injuries.  A shoulder injury cost him four games in 2018, while another shoulder injury sidelined him for the last two months this past season.

Texas State confirms hiring of Jacob Peeler as OC

Texas State football
By John TaylorJan 8, 2020, 7:37 AM EST
Nearly a month in the making, Texas State football has officially filled a big hole in its coaching staff.

Tuesday, the Texas State football program confirmed the hiring of Jacob Peeler as Jake Spavital‘s new offensive coordinator. Peeler will replace Bob Stitt, the lower-level football cult hero who was fired last month after just one season at the Sun Belt Conference school.

Peeler spent the 2017-2019 seasons as the wide receivers coach at Ole Miss. Prior to that, he spent four seasons (2013-16) at Cal — the first two as a graduate assistant, the last two as inside receivers coach.

Spavital was on that same Cal staff for one season, serving as the Golden Bears’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016.

Prior to that, Peeler was at Louisiana Tech from 2009-12.  The first three years at Tech, he was a quality control coach.  The fourth, he worked with inside receivers as a graduate assistant.

Peeler, who played his college football at Louisiana Tech, began his coaching career at Itawamba Community College in Mississippi.  He served as that JUCO’s tight ends and offensive line coach.

Four-star 2018 Georgia DB Otis Reese enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs football
By John TaylorJan 8, 2020, 6:26 AM EST
A post-regular-season wave of departures continues for the Georgia Bulldogs football program, although this particular exit is portal in nature.

Tuesday, multiple media outlets reported that Otis Reese had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Reese’s high school coach confirmed the move to the Athens Banner-Herald.

“He let me know he was doing that,” Dean Fabrizio told the Banner-Herald. “I don’t know why. I just asked him if he was sure and he said yes. I asked him if he knew where he was going and he said no, he had no idea.”

Reese came to the Georgia Bulldogs football team as a heralded 2018 four-star signee. He was rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 12 player at any position in the state of Georgia. The 247Sports.com composite had him rated as the No. 87 prospect overall in that class.

In two seasons, Reese saw action in 25 games, including all 14 in 2019. He was credited with 16 tackles in those appearances.

Prior to Reese, four-star 2017 linebacker Robert Beal entered the portal from UGA as well.

In addition to those two and the infamous Sugar Bowl attrition, UGA has seen its leading rusher and three starting offensive linemen bail early for the NFL draft. Oh, and there’s the whole five-star running back imbroglio as well.