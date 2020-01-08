Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Sadly, the Eastern Washington football program is the latest school to experience the tragic loss of one of their own.

According to the FCS program, George Becker passed away in northern California over the winter break this past weekend. A cause of death for the offensive lineman has not been given.

Becker was just 18-years-old at the time of his passing.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of a great person, family member, teammate and friend,” Eastern Washington football head coach Aaron Best said in a statement. “George touched many along his journey and he was loved by them all.

“Rest in Peace George, we love you.”

Becker, who was set to major in business at EWU, was a two-star member of the FCS power’s 2019 recruiting class. The 6-4, 265-pound lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman.

“The whole Eagle family extends its deepest sympathies and support to the Becker family,” a portion of a statement from the university began.

According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, “Becker’s funeral will be held Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gridley, California.”

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Becker’s way-too-early passing.