A post-regular-season wave of departures continues for the Georgia Bulldogs football program, although this particular exit is portal in nature.

Tuesday, multiple media outlets reported that Otis Reese had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Reese’s high school coach confirmed the move to the Athens Banner-Herald.

“He let me know he was doing that,” Dean Fabrizio told the Banner-Herald. “I don’t know why. I just asked him if he was sure and he said yes. I asked him if he knew where he was going and he said no, he had no idea.”

Reese came to the Georgia Bulldogs football team as a heralded 2018 four-star signee. He was rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 12 player at any position in the state of Georgia. The 247Sports.com composite had him rated as the No. 87 prospect overall in that class.

In two seasons, Reese saw action in 25 games, including all 14 in 2019. He was credited with 16 tackles in those appearances.

Prior to Reese, four-star 2017 linebacker Robert Beal entered the portal from UGA as well.

In addition to those two and the infamous Sugar Bowl attrition, UGA has seen its leading rusher and three starting offensive linemen bail early for the NFL draft. Oh, and there’s the whole five-star running back imbroglio as well.