A post-regular-season wave of departures continues for the Georgia Bulldogs football program, although this particular exit is portal in nature.
Tuesday, multiple media outlets reported that Otis Reese had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Reese’s high school coach confirmed the move to the Athens Banner-Herald.
“He let me know he was doing that,” Dean Fabrizio told the Banner-Herald. “I don’t know why. I just asked him if he was sure and he said yes. I asked him if he knew where he was going and he said no, he had no idea.”
Reese came to the Georgia Bulldogs football team as a heralded 2018 four-star signee. He was rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 12 player at any position in the state of Georgia. The 247Sports.com composite had him rated as the No. 87 prospect overall in that class.
In two seasons, Reese saw action in 25 games, including all 14 in 2019. He was credited with 16 tackles in those appearances.
Prior to Reese, four-star 2017 linebacker Robert Beal entered the portal from UGA as well.
In addition to those two and the infamous Sugar Bowl attrition, UGA has seen its leading rusher and three starting offensive linemen bail early for the NFL draft. Oh, and there’s the whole five-star running back imbroglio as well.
Nearly a month in the making, Texas State football has officially filled a big hole in its coaching staff.
Tuesday, the Texas State football program confirmed the hiring of Jacob Peeler as Jake Spavital‘s new offensive coordinator. Peeler will replace Bob Stitt, the lower-level football cult hero who was fired last month after just one season at the Sun Belt Conference school.
Peeler spent the 2017-2019 seasons as the wide receivers coach at Ole Miss. Prior to that, he spent four seasons (2013-16) at Cal — the first two as a graduate assistant, the last two as inside receivers coach.
Spavital was on that same Cal staff for one season, serving as the Golden Bears’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016.
Prior to that, Peeler was at Louisiana Tech from 2009-12. The first three years at Tech, he was a quality control coach. The fourth, he worked with inside receivers as a graduate assistant.
Peeler, who played his college football at Louisiana Tech, began his coaching career at Itawamba Community College in Mississippi. He served as that JUCO’s tight ends and offensive line coach.
The NC State football program has seen its linebacking corps thinned thanks to the departure of Brock Miller.
On his Twitter account Tuesday, Miller announced that he has decided to take his leave of the NC State program. No specific reason for the impending departure was given.
Miller would be leaving the team as a graduate transfer. Next season will be the linebacker’s final year of eligibility.
“These past four years have molded me into the person I am today,” Miller wrote. “It is [an] honor to be able to graduate from this prestigious university this spring.”
Miller, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 31 games during his time with the Wolfpack. He started 13 of those appearances, including 11 in 2019.
This past season, his seven tackles for loss were tied for third on the team. He had 40 total tackles, which were good for eighth.
Miller’s departure comes amidst a month-long shakeup of Dave Doeren‘s NC State football coaching staff.
It’s rare when one punter leaves school early during a cycle. For it to happen twice, and in the same day no less? That might be some apocalypse-level stuff.
Tuesday morning, punter Michael Turk announced he is leaving Arizona State early for the 2020 NFL Draft. A few hours later, another fellow punter, Auburn’s Arryn Siposs, did the same.
“Auburn has provided me with opportunities and experiences I could not have dreamed of,” the Australian wrote on Twitter. “I have been so proud to put on my Auburn jersey and walk onto the field with an amazing group of men.
“I’ve made lifelong friends and memories.”
Arryn Siposs has been AU’s primary punter the past two seasons. In that span, Sipos averaged 44 yards on his 117 punts. This season, his 43.8-yard average was sixth in the SEC and 28th nationally.
Since 2012, just three punters have left school early: Texas’ Michael Dickson (2017), Clemson’s Bradley Pinion (2014) and LSU’s Brad Wing (2012). Dickson and Pinion were drafted, Wing wasn’t.
Siposs is the third Auburn player to leave the Tigers early for the 2020 draft. The other two are defensive end Nick Coe (HERE) and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (HERE).
For Lorenzo Lingard, his journey from Miami Gardens to Gainesville is officially complete.
Late last month, it was confirmed that Lingard had entered the NCAA transfer database. Last Friday, Lingard announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Florida and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Gators.
Tuesday, UF confirmed the signing of the player who began his career at in-state rival Miami.
It’s believed, though, the running back will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave him with two years of eligibility he could begin using in 2021. That season, he would be a redshirt sophomore.
A five-star member of The U’s 2018 recruiting class, Lorenzo Lingard was rated as the No. 2 running back in the country. He was also the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 25 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The back was the highest-rated signee in The U’s class that year.
A knee injury essentially cost Lingard the last half of his true freshman season. This year, he appeared in just two games.
During his brief time at Miami, Lingard ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. All of that production came in 2018.