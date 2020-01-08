Georgia QB Jake Fromm declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Georgia will join the growing list of programs that will have a new quarterback for 2020.

Veteran signal-caller Jake Fromm announced on Wednesday that he will be declaring for the NFL Draft, tweeting a statement to Bulldogs fans about his decision to skip his senior year in Athens:

Go Dawgs and God Bless pic.twitter.com/hz0qxJLumE — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 8, 2020

Fromm’s career was one of the more unique in college football, coming in as a five-star true freshman to supplant an injured Jacob Eason (who later transferred to Washington) and promptly leading his team to an SEC title, Rose Bowl victory and appearance in the national championship game. While he nearly led UGA to the title in Atlanta three years ago, it was another true freshman who came off the bench to steal the show in Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa who won it all with a walk-off touchdown in overtime.

While Fromm later had a statistically better season as a sophomore, his slight regression as a passer at Georgia in 2019 led many to speculate that he could return for a final campaign at his home state school. That did not wind up being the case as he closes his time out in Athens with a career of 78 touchdown passes against 18 interceptions and a 35-7 record as a starter.

As to who replaces Fromm between the hedges, that remains an open question for Kirby Smart going forward. Stetson Bennett and Dwan Mathis are expected to return as scholarship QB’s while four-star freshman Carson Beck enrolled early and is already on campus. If the staff isn’t comfortable with any of those three, it’s possible Georgia will wind up as an attractive option for a transfer such as Stanford’s K.J. Costello, Wake Forest’s Jamie Newman or Boston College’s Anthony Brown.