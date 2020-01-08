When it came to adding to his first Memphis Tigers football coaching staff, Ryan Silverfield didn’t have to look very far.

Tuesday, Silverfield announced that David Glidden has been promoted and will serve as the Tigers’ tight ends coach. Glidden has spent the past two seasons as an offensive quality control analyst for the program.

“David Glidden was the right choice to be coaching our tight ends. He is a tremendous teacher and a rising star in this profession,” the new Memphis Tigers football coach said in a statement. “Over the last two years here, you could watch his growth as a coach and see the respect and trust he gained from everyone in the Memphis football program. He is smart, dedicated, passionate and we are so glad he will continue to be a Tiger.”

This will mark Glidden’s first on-field coaching job at the collegiate level. Prior to coming to Memphis, he was an assistant at a high school in Oklahoma for two seasons (2016-17).

Glidden played his college football at Oklahoma State, where he was a wide receiver from 2011-15. During his time in Stillwater, Glidden caught 115 passes for 1,655 yards and six touchdowns. In 2015, he led the Cowboys in receptions (57) and was second to James Washington in receiving yards (866).