Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. declares for 2020 NFL Draft

By Bryan FischerJan 8, 2020, 1:17 PM EST
One of the key figures in Minnesota’s recent turnaround on the field is leaving for the next level.

In an Instagram post released on Wednesday afternoon, Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. announced he was leaving the program to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Winfield is of course following in his father’s footsteps to the NFL as Winfield Sr. spent 14 years in the pros with the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings after being a first round pick in 1999 out of Ohio State. His son has turned into quite the player with the Gophers this past season, earning All-America honors while leading the team with 88 tackles. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year after hauling in seven interceptions and also added three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Winfield Jr. capped things off with a five tackle performance in an Outback Bowl win over Auburn to give the program 11 wins for the first time in well over a century.

Georgia QB Jake Fromm declares for 2020 NFL Draft

By Bryan FischerJan 8, 2020, 1:55 PM EST
Georgia will join the growing list of programs that will have a new quarterback for 2020.

Veteran signal-caller Jake Fromm announced on Wednesday that he will be declaring for the NFL Draft, tweeting a statement to Bulldogs fans about his decision to skip his senior year in Athens:

Fromm’s career was one of the more unique in college football, coming in as a five-star true freshman to supplant an injured Jacob Eason (who later transferred to Washington) and promptly leading his team to an SEC title, Rose Bowl victory and appearance in the national championship game. While he nearly led UGA to the title in Atlanta three years ago, it was another true freshman who came off the bench to steal the show in Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa who won it all with a walk-off touchdown in overtime.

While Fromm later had a statistically better season as a sophomore, his slight regression as a passer at Georgia in 2019 led many to speculate that he could return for a final campaign at his home state school. That did not wind up being the case as he closes his time out in Athens with a career of 78 touchdown passes against 18 interceptions and a 35-7 record as a starter.

As to who replaces Fromm between the hedges, that remains an open question for Kirby Smart going forward. Stetson Bennett and Dwan Mathis are expected to return as scholarship QB’s while four-star freshman Carson Beck enrolled early and is already on campus. If the staff isn’t comfortable with any of those three, it’s possible Georgia will wind up as an attractive option for a transfer such as Stanford’s K.J. Costello, Wake Forest’s Jamie Newman or Boston College’s Anthony Brown.

Report: Rocky Long to step down, Brady Hoke expected to be next head coach at San Diego State

By Bryan FischerJan 8, 2020, 1:33 PM EST
The college football coaching carousel never stops. Even after the early signing period was supposed to put an end to such movements.

In a rather stunning turn of events out of Southern California, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports that rumors of San Diego State head coach Rocky Long resigning are true and that he is expected to step down at an afternoon press conference on Wednesday.

Long has led the Aztecs for the past nine seasons, compiling a remarkable 81–38 record while winning a trio of Mountain West titles. The team has reached double-digit wins in four of the past five years and been a thorn in the side of many bigger Pac-12 programs with a number of Power Five upsets recently as well.

Feldman added that friction with the administration — including insisting on staff changes — are likely behind the move. Long has apparently been thinking about things for some time because it’s been reported that he has explored becoming a defensive coordinator at a Power Five school for the 2020 season and beyond already.

While Long’s departure is considered a surprise, it’s not at all shocking for outsiders to hear that there will be no coaching search to replace him as a familiar name takes over the program for a second stint: Brady Hoke. He recently served as the defensive line coach at San Diego State this past season but ran the entire show in 2009 and 2010, elevating the program from four wins to nine before taking the Michigan job. The former MAC, MWC and Big Ten Coach of the Year has had a winding career path since leaving Ann Arbor but it seems he’ll be back in charge of the Aztecs as part of this transition.

Memphis stays in-house for latest assistant hire

By John TaylorJan 8, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
When it came to adding to his first Memphis Tigers football coaching staff, Ryan Silverfield didn’t have to look very far.

Tuesday, Silverfield announced that David Glidden has been promoted and will serve as the Tigers’ tight ends coach.  Glidden has spent the past two seasons as an offensive quality control analyst for the program.

“David Glidden was the right choice to be coaching our tight ends. He is a tremendous teacher and a rising star in this profession,” the new Memphis Tigers football coach said in a statement. “Over the last two years here, you could watch his growth as a coach and see the respect and trust he gained from everyone in the Memphis football program. He is smart, dedicated, passionate and we are so glad he will continue to be a Tiger.”

This will mark Glidden’s first on-field coaching job at the collegiate level.  Prior to coming to Memphis, he was an assistant at a high school in Oklahoma for two seasons (2016-17).

Glidden played his college football at Oklahoma State, where he was a wide receiver from 2011-15.  During his time in Stillwater, Glidden caught 115 passes for 1,655 yards and six touchdowns.  In 2015, he led the Cowboys in receptions (57) and was second to James Washington in receiving yards (866).

Former Michigan State coach George Perles dies at 85

Michigan State George Perles
By John TaylorJan 8, 2020, 12:28 PM EST
The extended Michigan State football family is mourning the death of George Perles, a legendary figure at the university.

Multiple media outlets are reporting Wednesday that Perles died late Tuesday night; the school subsequently confirmed the development.  According to the Detroit Free Press, “Perles died peacefully in East Lansing with his family surrounding him, according to multiple people close to family.”

The 85-year-old, Detroit-born Perles had been battling Parkinson’s disease for the past couple of years.

Below is a statement from current Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio:

Coach Perles exuded confidence, conviction and toughness. He really gave his life to Michigan State, all the way till the end.

“He welcomed me back to MSU when I first became the head coach here. Not many people have been in these shoes, but he was one of them, and was always extremely supportive every step of the way. He was someone you could lean on. Many times over the past 13 years he would speak to our team.

“George was one of the most renowned coaches in America; everybody knew who Coach Perles was and what he brought to the game. He had tremendous success, winning the Rose Bowl and two Big Ten titles, and developed countless NFL players. I first got to know his reputation when I was a graduate assistant at Ohio State. He always brought a blue-collar mentality and really we’ve embraced a lot of things in our program over the years that came from him. He left a legacy and was an impactful figure.

“George was a true Spartan and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Perles family during this difficult time.

Perles had a lengthy connection to the university in several facets.  After serving in the U.S. Army, Perles played football for the Spartans from 1954-56 before injury ended the playing portion of his career.  From 1959-70, he was the defensive line coach at his alma mater.

After an 11-year coaching stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers — and one year as the head coach of the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars — George Perles returned to East Lansing as the Michigan State football head coach.  In 12 seasons under Perles, the Spartans claimed a pair of Big Ten championships and won the 1987 Rose Bowl.

In 1990, while still head football coach, Perles was named as MSU’s athletic director; he resigned that post two years later.  An 0-11 1994 campaign led to his dismissal.

In 2006, Perles was named to the university’s Board of Trustees.  Citing health concerns, he stepped down from the board in November of 2018.

According to the Free Press, Perles is survived by his wife, Sally, and their children Kathy, Terry, John and Patrick. They have six grandchildren.