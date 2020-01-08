Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. declares for 2020 NFL Draft

One of the key figures in Minnesota’s recent turnaround on the field is leaving for the next level.

In an Instagram post released on Wednesday afternoon, Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. announced he was leaving the program to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Winfield is of course following in his father’s footsteps to the NFL as Winfield Sr. spent 14 years in the pros with the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings after being a first round pick in 1999 out of Ohio State. His son has turned into quite the player with the Gophers this past season, earning All-America honors while leading the team with 88 tackles. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year after hauling in seven interceptions and also added three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Winfield Jr. capped things off with a five tackle performance in an Outback Bowl win over Auburn to give the program 11 wins for the first time in well over a century.