The NC State football program has seen its linebacking corps thinned thanks to the departure of Brock Miller.

On his Twitter account Tuesday, Miller announced that he has decided to take his leave of the NC State program. No specific reason for the impending departure was given.

Miller would be leaving the team as a graduate transfer. Next season will be the linebacker’s final year of eligibility.

“These past four years have molded me into the person I am today,” Miller wrote. “It is [an] honor to be able to graduate from this prestigious university this spring.”

Miller, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 31 games during his time with the Wolfpack. He started 13 of those appearances, including 11 in 2019.

This past season, his seven tackles for loss were tied for third on the team. He had 40 total tackles, which were good for eighth.

Miller’s departure comes amidst a month-long shakeup of Dave Doeren‘s NC State football coaching staff.