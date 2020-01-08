Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec reportedly enters the transfer portal

Notre Dame may have Ian Book returning for another season in 2020 but the Irish offense is undergoing plenty of changes the past few weeks. The latest? Well that involved the one-time presumed successor behind center exploring a change of scenery from South Bend.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, ND backup quarterback Phil Jurkovec has entered the transfer portal and is likely headed elsewhere for the upcoming season.

A former four-star recruit, Jurkovec has not had his career with the Irish play out as expected. He was billed as the quarterback of the future after signing in 2018 and took a redshirt his first year on campus. A change at the position from Brandon Wimbush to Book certainly complicated things as the latter has taken control of the job and not let go — standing in line to become the school’s winningest signal-caller at some point next season.

As a result, Jurkovec decided not to wait things out and will instead look elsewhere for a starting gig come 2021. He will, barring some waiver being approved, have to sit out the upcoming campaign before having two years of eligibility left as an upperclassmen.

This all comes on the heels of Brian Kelly continuing to look for a new offensive coordinator after not retaining Chip Long.