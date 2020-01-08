Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec reportedly enters the transfer portal

Notre Dame may have Ian Book returning for another season in 2020 but the Irish offense is undergoing plenty of changes the past few weeks. The latest? Well that involved the one-time presumed successor behind center exploring a change of scenery from South Bend.
According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, ND backup quarterback Phil Jurkovec has entered the transfer portal and is likely headed elsewhere for the upcoming season.
A former four-star recruit, Jurkovec has not had his career with the Irish play out as expected. He was billed as the quarterback of the future after signing in 2018 and took a redshirt his first year on campus. A change at the position from Brandon Wimbush to Book certainly complicated things as the latter has taken control of the job and not let go — standing in line to become the school’s winningest signal-caller at some point next season.
As a result, Jurkovec decided not to wait things out and will instead look elsewhere for a starting gig come 2021. He will, barring some waiver being approved, have to sit out the upcoming campaign before having two years of eligibility left as an upperclassmen.
This all comes on the heels of Brian Kelly continuing to look for a new offensive coordinator after not retaining Chip Long.
The hits just keep coming for Georgia’s offensive line.
Hot of the heels of several departures for the 2020 NFL Draft, a fourth starter appears ticketed out of town as well. As reported by ESPN on Wednesday, sophomore offensive lineman Cade Mays has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
While that normally would be eyebrow-raising enough, it’s his apparent destination that is sure to light the message boards in the conference on fire as he is reportedly set to move to SEC East rival Tennessee for the coming seasons.
The departure of line coach Sam Pittman to run the show at Arkansas was likely one factor in Mays decision but family ties may have been the bigger pull to Knoxville. Not only was the rising junior a longtime Vols commitment in high school, but his younger brother Cooper Mays signed with the program last month and his dad Kevin Mays was an All-SEC pick in the early 1990’s at the program.
The now former Bulldog was considered to be an NFL prospect himself so the decision to leave Athens is a bit curious as he’ll have to sit out 2020 and play the following season at Tennessee in lieu of an early departure to the pros (if that’s what he wanted). Mays played nearly every spot along the line at UGA among his 11 starts this past season and was in line to become Georgia’s starting left tackle going forward.
That no longer is the case as the next time Mays will see the Bulldogs will come when the team visits Neyland Stadium two years from now.
The continued revamping of the Virginia Tech’s defensive staff in the wake of Bud Foster’s retirement continued on Wednesday.
In an announcement by the school, the Hokies confirmed the addition of recent Buffalo Bills assistant Bill Teerlinck as the team’s new defensive line coach.
“I believe Bill is one of the best in the business in terms of coaching the defensive line,” head coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “He’s worked his way up the coaching ranks and has learned from some of the NFL’s most respected defensive coaches. Obviously, Bill and I have history working together and the timing was finally right for him to get back into the college game. He will be another solid addition to our staff and I’m excited for him to join us at Virginia Tech.”
Teerlinck first got his coaching start alongside Fuente at Illinois State and will return to his staff alongside Darryl Tapp — who will serve as co-defensive line coach. In addition to the Bills, Teerlinck spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and has FBS coaching experience from a stint at Nevada from 2012-16.
The Hokies previously announced Justin Hamilton as the program’s new defensive coordinator last month as he takes over Foster after decades running that side of the ball in Blacksburg.
Virginia Tech opens the 2020 season with a home game against Liberty before a big non-conference test against Penn State the following week so all these new hires will certainly be put to the test early on during the upcoming campaign.
Georgia will join the growing list of programs that will have a new quarterback for 2020.
Veteran signal-caller Jake Fromm announced on Wednesday that he will be declaring for the NFL Draft, tweeting a statement to Bulldogs fans about his decision to skip his senior year in Athens:
Fromm’s career was one of the more unique in college football, coming in as a five-star true freshman to supplant an injured Jacob Eason (who later transferred to Washington) and promptly leading his team to an SEC title, Rose Bowl victory and appearance in the national championship game. While he nearly led UGA to the title in Atlanta three years ago, it was another true freshman who came off the bench to steal the show in Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa who won it all with a walk-off touchdown in overtime.
While Fromm later had a statistically better season as a sophomore, his slight regression as a passer at Georgia in 2019 led many to speculate that he could return for a final campaign at his home state school. That did not wind up being the case as he closes his time out in Athens with a career of 78 touchdown passes against 18 interceptions and a 35-7 record as a starter.
As to who replaces Fromm between the hedges, that remains an open question for Kirby Smart going forward. Stetson Bennett and Dwan Mathis are expected to return as scholarship QB’s while four-star freshman Carson Beck enrolled early and is already on campus. If the staff isn’t comfortable with any of those three, it’s possible Georgia will wind up as an attractive option for a transfer such as Stanford’s K.J. Costello, Wake Forest’s Jamie Newman or Boston College’s Anthony Brown.
The college football coaching carousel never stops. Even after the early signing period was supposed to put an end to such movements.
In a rather stunning turn of events out of Southern California, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports that rumors of San Diego State head coach Rocky Long resigning are true and that he is expected to step down at an afternoon press conference on Wednesday.
Long has led the Aztecs for the past nine seasons, compiling a remarkable 81–38 record while winning a trio of Mountain West titles. The team has reached double-digit wins in four of the past five years and been a thorn in the side of many bigger Pac-12 programs with a number of Power Five upsets recently as well.
Feldman added that friction with the administration — including insisting on staff changes — are likely behind the move. Long has apparently been thinking about things for some time because it’s been reported that he has explored becoming a defensive coordinator at a Power Five school for the 2020 season and beyond already.
While Long’s departure is considered a surprise, it’s not at all shocking for outsiders to hear that there will be no coaching search to replace him as a familiar name takes over the program for a second stint: Brady Hoke. He recently served as the defensive line coach at San Diego State this past season but ran the entire show in 2009 and 2010, elevating the program from four wins to nine before taking the Michigan job. The former MAC, MWC and Big Ten Coach of the Year has had a winding career path since leaving Ann Arbor but it seems he’ll be back in charge of the Aztecs as part of this transition.