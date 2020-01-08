Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec reportedly enters transfer portal

Notre Dame may have Ian Book returning for another season in 2020 but the Irish offense is undergoing plenty of changes the past few weeks. The latest? Well that involved the one-time presumed successor behind center exploring a change of scenery from South Bend.
According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, ND backup quarterback Phil Jurkovec has entered the transfer portal and is likely headed elsewhere for the upcoming season.
A former four-star recruit, Jurkovec has not had his career with the Irish play out as expected. He was billed as the quarterback of the future after signing in 2018 and took a redshirt his first year on campus. A change at the position from Brandon Wimbush to Book certainly complicated things as the latter has taken control of the job and not let go — standing in line to become the school’s winningest signal-caller at some point next season.
As a result, Jurkovec decided not to wait things out and will instead look elsewhere for a starting gig come 2021. He will, barring some waiver being approved, have to sit out the upcoming campaign before having two years of eligibility left as an upperclassmen.
This all comes on the heels of Brian Kelly continuing to look for a new offensive coordinator after not retaining Chip Long.
Matt Wells is making some changes as he tries to get Texas Tech back to the postseason and turn things around in Lubbock.
In a pair of moves that surfaced around the same time, the Red Raiders will apparently see a bit of a staff shake up on the defensive side of the ball as safeties coach Kerry Cooks will not return to the program for 2020. At the same time, recently fired Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando is reuniting with several familiar faces as Tech’s new linebackers coach and assistant head coach:
Orlando is no stranger to Wells, having been DC under the head coach when the two were at Utah State from 2013-14. He eventually left for the same position when Tom Herman was hired at Houston and then followed Herman up the road to Austin.
With Orlando onboard at Tech coaching linebackers, current DC Keith Patterson will shift to coaching safeties. That’s the result of Cooks departure, a former fifth round pick out of Iowa who spent a few years in the NFL before transitioning into coaching. Well regarded for his recruiting skills, he occupied a variety of high profile positions at Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Oklahoma before joining the Red Raiders last offseason.
Texas Tech and their new look staff will open the 2020 season in El Paso against UTEP before returning home to face an FCS team and Arizona in the non-conference slate.
We’re a full week into the new year but the retrospectives from the past decade are still flowing in college football. One of the more monumental shifts that occurred in the 2010’s was undoubtedly conference realignment as numerous schools were thrown into various states of chaos as a game of university musical chairs played out across the country.
While a few schools got a lucky ticket to a Power Five conference, others were left in place in what became the Group of Five. One school, BYU, took a completely different track however and embarked on a grand experiment of football independence. The calendar turning over to 2020 allowed many in Provo to reflect on the past few years of this journey and the Deseret News caught up with Cougars athletic director Tom Holmoe to get his thoughts on going it solo at the FBS level.
While the former BYU football player had plenty of things to say about the program’s TV deal with ESPN offering more opportunities or the amount of success the team has seen over the years, the most interesting part of the Q&A with the local paper was certainly the forward-looking answer he gave about the university’s eventual plans.
“I also knew full well that going independent would not be easy and that success would be measured in varying ways. For example, playing unbalanced schedules, not having a conference championship to compete for and not always living up to our fans’ expectations would be a challenge,” Holmoe said. “There were other issues that we tried to resolve, but the MWC wouldn’t budge. Our only alternative was independence; however, our plans were — and still are — to join a Power Five conference in the future.”
BYU striving to join a Power Five league probably isn’t terribly surprising to hear given the revenue gap in the sports between those in one of the five conferences and those sitting on the outside. Still, it’s notable that he reiterated it with several media rights deals coming up in the not too distant future.
The Cougars were one of several universities vying for a spot in the Big 12 when that conference kicked the tires on expansion but Bob Bowlsby’s league eventually decided to stay put at 10. That won’t stop those in Provo from trying however, as it seems that for as well as Holmoe says things are going as an independent, the Power Five life is still what the program is striving for in the 2020’s.
The calendar reads 2020 and now Conference USA is ready to start filling in dates this fall for the upcoming football campaign.
In a release issued on Wednesday, the league announced dates and opponents for their 2020 football schedule. You can find team-by-team schedules here or the overall composite week-by-week schedule here.
CUSA will once again play eight conference games and will essentially see the league slate from last season flip venues from home to road. The divisional alignment is set to remain the same, with 14 teams split evenly across an East and West Division.
There will be plenty of new faces for the upcoming campaign in the conference, including at reigning champion Florida Atlantic after Lane Kiffin’s departure to Ole Miss and the hiring of former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart. Jeff Traylor also takes over at UTSA and Ricky Rahne will be the new head coach at Old Dominion.
The Conference USA title game is also scheduled for Saturday, December 5 and will mark the quite the anniversary as the league begins its 25th season of play on the gridiron.
The hits just keep coming for Georgia’s offensive line.
Hot of the heels of several departures for the 2020 NFL Draft, a fourth starter appears ticketed out of town as well. As reported by ESPN on Wednesday, sophomore offensive lineman Cade Mays has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
While that normally would be eyebrow-raising enough, it’s his apparent destination that is sure to light the message boards in the conference on fire as he is reportedly set to move to SEC East rival Tennessee for the coming seasons.
The departure of line coach Sam Pittman to run the show at Arkansas was likely one factor in Mays decision but family ties may have been the bigger pull to Knoxville. Not only was the rising junior a longtime Vols commitment in high school, but his younger brother Cooper Mays signed with the program last month and his dad Kevin Mays was an All-SEC pick in the early 1990’s at the program.
The now former Bulldog was considered to be an NFL prospect himself so the decision to leave Athens is a bit curious as he’ll have to sit out 2020 and play the following season at Tennessee in lieu of an early departure to the pros (if that’s what he wanted). Mays played nearly every spot along the line at UGA among his 11 starts this past season and was in line to become Georgia’s starting left tackle going forward.
That no longer is the case as the next time Mays will see the Bulldogs will come when the team visits Neyland Stadium two years from now.