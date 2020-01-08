The hits just keep coming for Georgia’s offensive line.

Hot of the heels of several departures for the 2020 NFL Draft, a fourth starter appears ticketed out of town as well. As reported by ESPN on Wednesday, sophomore offensive lineman Cade Mays has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

While that normally would be eyebrow-raising enough, it’s his apparent destination that is sure to light the message boards in the conference on fire as he is reportedly set to move to SEC East rival Tennessee for the coming seasons.

The departure of line coach Sam Pittman to run the show at Arkansas was likely one factor in Mays decision but family ties may have been the bigger pull to Knoxville. Not only was the rising junior a longtime Vols commitment in high school, but his younger brother Cooper Mays signed with the program last month and his dad Kevin Mays was an All-SEC pick in the early 1990’s at the program.

The now former Bulldog was considered to be an NFL prospect himself so the decision to leave Athens is a bit curious as he’ll have to sit out 2020 and play the following season at Tennessee in lieu of an early departure to the pros (if that’s what he wanted). Mays played nearly every spot along the line at UGA among his 11 starts this past season and was in line to become Georgia’s starting left tackle going forward.

That no longer is the case as the next time Mays will see the Bulldogs will come when the team visits Neyland Stadium two years from now.