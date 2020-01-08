The college football coaching carousel never stops. Even after the early signing period was supposed to put an end to such movements.

In a rather stunning turn of events out of Southern California, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports that rumors of San Diego State head coach Rocky Long resigning are true and that he is expected to step down at an afternoon press conference on Wednesday.

Long has led the Aztecs for the past nine seasons, compiling a remarkable 81–38 record while winning a trio of Mountain West titles. The team has reached double-digit wins in four of the past five years and been a thorn in the side of many bigger Pac-12 programs with a number of Power Five upsets recently as well.

Feldman added that friction with the administration — including insisting on staff changes — are likely behind the move. Long has apparently been thinking about things for some time because it’s been reported that he has explored becoming a defensive coordinator at a Power Five school for the 2020 season and beyond already.

While Long’s departure is considered a surprise, it’s not at all shocking for outsiders to hear that there will be no coaching search to replace him as a familiar name takes over the program for a second stint: Brady Hoke. He recently served as the defensive line coach at San Diego State this past season but ran the entire show in 2009 and 2010, elevating the program from four wins to nine before taking the Michigan job. The former MAC, MWC and Big Ten Coach of the Year has had a winding career path since leaving Ann Arbor but it seems he’ll be back in charge of the Aztecs as part of this transition.