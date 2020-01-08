Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

For the Texas Longhorns football program, Wednesday brought a bit of personnel attrition.

Earlier in the week, speculation was swirling that Donovan Duvernay (pictured, left) was strongly considering a move away from the Texas Longhorns football program. Earlier today, a UT official confirmed that the defensive back is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

A redshirt junior, Duvernay will be leaving Austin as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to play at another FBS program in 2020.

Duvernay began his collegiate career as a three-star 2016 signee at Baylor. Because of the scandal that rocked that university, Duvernay left and transferred to Texas in June of 2016.

During his time with the Longhorns, Duvernay played in eight games. Four of those appearances came this past season.

Duvernay’s twin brother, Devin Duvernay (pictured, right), was also a wide receiver at UT. In 2019, Devin Duvernay led the Longhorns with 106 receptions for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns.

Devin Duvernay is out of eligibility and expected to be selected at some point in the 2020 NFL Draft.