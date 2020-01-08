Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nearly a month in the making, Texas State football has officially filled a big hole in its coaching staff.

Tuesday, the Texas State football program confirmed the hiring of Jacob Peeler as Jake Spavital‘s new offensive coordinator. Peeler will replace Bob Stitt, the lower-level football cult hero who was fired last month after just one season at the Sun Belt Conference school.

🗣️ Welcome to San Marcos, Jacob Peeler ‼️ Peeler has been officially named Offensive Coordinator for the Texas State Bobcats after previous roles in the Pac-12 and SEC 👉 @NastyWideOuts #TEAM #EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/Sz7ZxZr8Kv — Texas State Football (@TXSTATEFOOTBALL) January 7, 2020

Peeler spent the 2017-2019 seasons as the wide receivers coach at Ole Miss. Prior to that, he spent four seasons (2013-16) at Cal — the first two as a graduate assistant, the last two as inside receivers coach.

Spavital was on that same Cal staff for one season, serving as the Golden Bears’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016.

Prior to that, Peeler was at Louisiana Tech from 2009-12. The first three years at Tech, he was a quality control coach. The fourth, he worked with inside receivers as a graduate assistant.

Peeler, who played his college football at Louisiana Tech, began his coaching career at Itawamba Community College in Mississippi. He served as that JUCO’s tight ends and offensive line coach.