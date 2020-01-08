Rimington winner Tyler Biadasz of Wisconsin declares for draft

Tyler Biadasz, one of the top interior linemen in the country, will be plying his football wares at the next level.

The Wisconsin junior announced Wednesday that he is forgoing his remaining eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Biadasz started each of the 41 games the Badgers played the past three seasons.

“Playing for the Badgers was always a dream for me, but the last three years have been more than a dream,” Biadasz said in a statement. “I’ve been blessed to be part of this program and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together. We’re a family and it’s hard to say goodbye to my teammates and coaches, but I’ll always be a Badger. Now I’m going to attack this opportunity to play in the NFL with everything I have.”

“Tyler has been a great leader for us. He truly epitomizes what it means to be a Badger,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said in his statement. “His toughness, work ethic and devotion to his teammates has led both to his individual success and our team success. He is an outstanding person and I wish him the best as he starts the next chapter of his career.”

In 2019, Biadasz was a unanimous first-team All-American and Rimington Trophy winner. The Wisconsin native was the first Rimington winner in the program’s history.