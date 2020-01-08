Rimington winner Tyler Biadasz of Wisconsin declares for draft

Tyler Biadasz, one of the top interior linemen in the country, will be plying his football wares at the next level.
The Wisconsin junior announced Wednesday that he is forgoing his remaining eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Biadasz started each of the 41 games the Badgers played the past three seasons.
“Playing for the Badgers was always a dream for me, but the last three years have been more than a dream,” Biadasz said in a statement. “I’ve been blessed to be part of this program and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together. We’re a family and it’s hard to say goodbye to my teammates and coaches, but I’ll always be a Badger. Now I’m going to attack this opportunity to play in the NFL with everything I have.”
“Tyler has been a great leader for us. He truly epitomizes what it means to be a Badger,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said in his statement. “His toughness, work ethic and devotion to his teammates has led both to his individual success and our team success. He is an outstanding person and I wish him the best as he starts the next chapter of his career.”
In 2019, Biadasz was a unanimous first-team All-American and Rimington Trophy winner. The Wisconsin native was the first Rimington winner in the program’s history.
For the Texas A&M football program, it wasn’t a banner day on the personnel front.
Wednesday afternoon, cornerback Debione Renfro announced on Twitter that he would be leaving the Aggies early for the 2020 NFL Draft. Less than an hour later, teammate and wide receiver Kendrick Rogers (pictured) used the same social media outlet to make a similar proclamation.
Rogers was a redshirt junior, Renfro a true junior.
The last three seasons for Texas A&M football, Rogers caught 68 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-4, 204-pound receiver set career-highs this past season with 30 receptions and 351 yards.
Renfro started 11 games as a true freshman in 2017 before stepping back into a reserve role in 2018. Entering the 2019 season, Renfro had regained his starting job but was suspended for the first two games of the year. After serving the suspension, he would go on to start five games in 2019.
For Nick Saban, Michigan State was his first opportunity to coordinate a defense at any level of football. That was back in the mid-eighties, with the legendary George Perles, he of the Steel Curtain in Pittsburgh, handing the reins on that side of the ball over to a then-32-year-old Saban.
Saban would eventually leave and ultimately return to MSU as head coach in 1995, replacing his former boss after Perles’ 12-year run at his alma mater ended with an 0-11 season.
Wednesday, MSU confirmed that Perles had passed away Tuesday at the age of 85 after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s.
In a statement, Saban mourned the passing of a man he, not surprisingly, considered a mentor.
George Perles meant a tremendous amount to not only me, but the entire Saban family. He was one of my mentors in this profession, and he gave me my first opportunity to be in a position of leadership as the defensive coordinator at Michigan State. George was always a great friend and someone who I turned to for advice on many occasions. I learned an incredible amount of both football and life from him over the years.
George did an outstanding job at Michigan State building that program. He was a great leader who impacted that transformation at Michigan State from the top down. Those five years at Michigan State, which culminated with a Rose Bowl victory at the end of the 1987 season, showed us the type of foundation necessary to build a program. We are so very close to his family, his wife Sally, and their children, Kathy, Terry, John and Pat, and they are in our thoughts and prayers. It is a sad day for the Sabans when it comes to losing one of our great mentors and the fantastic memories that we had with them.
Matt Wells is making some changes as he tries to get Texas Tech back to the postseason and turn things around in Lubbock.
In a pair of moves that surfaced around the same time, the Red Raiders will apparently see a bit of a staff shake up on the defensive side of the ball as safeties coach Kerry Cooks will not return to the program for 2020. At the same time, recently fired Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando is reuniting with several familiar faces as Tech’s new linebackers coach and assistant head coach:
Orlando is no stranger to Wells, having been DC under the head coach when the two were at Utah State from 2013-14. He eventually left for the same position when Tom Herman was hired at Houston and then followed Herman up the road to Austin.
With Orlando onboard at Tech coaching linebackers, current DC Keith Patterson will shift to coaching safeties. That’s the result of Cooks departure, a former fifth round pick out of Iowa who spent a few years in the NFL before transitioning into coaching. Well regarded for his recruiting skills, he occupied a variety of high profile positions at Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Oklahoma before joining the Red Raiders last offseason.
Texas Tech and their new look staff will open the 2020 season in El Paso against UTEP before returning home to face an FCS team and Arizona in the non-conference slate.
We’re a full week into the new year but the retrospectives from the past decade are still flowing in college football. One of the more monumental shifts that occurred in the 2010’s was undoubtedly conference realignment as numerous schools were thrown into various states of chaos as a game of university musical chairs played out across the country.
While a few schools got a lucky ticket to a Power Five conference, others were left in place in what became the Group of Five. One school, BYU, took a completely different track however and embarked on a grand experiment of football independence. The calendar turning over to 2020 allowed many in Provo to reflect on the past few years of this journey and the Deseret News caught up with Cougars athletic director Tom Holmoe to get his thoughts on going it solo at the FBS level.
While the former BYU football player had plenty of things to say about the program’s TV deal with ESPN offering more opportunities or the amount of success the team has seen over the years, the most interesting part of the Q&A with the local paper was certainly the forward-looking answer he gave about the university’s eventual plans.
“I also knew full well that going independent would not be easy and that success would be measured in varying ways. For example, playing unbalanced schedules, not having a conference championship to compete for and not always living up to our fans’ expectations would be a challenge,” Holmoe said. “There were other issues that we tried to resolve, but the MWC wouldn’t budge. Our only alternative was independence; however, our plans were — and still are — to join a Power Five conference in the future.”
BYU striving to join a Power Five league probably isn’t terribly surprising to hear given the revenue gap in the sports between those in one of the five conferences and those sitting on the outside. Still, it’s notable that he reiterated it with several media rights deals coming up in the not too distant future.
The Cougars were one of several universities vying for a spot in the Big 12 when that conference kicked the tires on expansion but Bob Bowlsby’s league eventually decided to stay put at 10. That won’t stop those in Provo from trying however, as it seems that for as well as Holmoe says things are going as an independent, the Power Five life is still what the program is striving for in the 2020’s.