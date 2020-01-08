Virginia Tech adds Buffalo Bills assistant Bill Teerlinck as new DL coach

The continued revamping of the Virginia Tech’s defensive staff in the wake of Bud Foster’s retirement continued on Wednesday.

In an announcement by the school, the Hokies confirmed the addition of recent Buffalo Bills assistant Bill Teerlinck as the team’s new defensive line coach.

“I believe Bill is one of the best in the business in terms of coaching the defensive line,” head coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “He’s worked his way up the coaching ranks and has learned from some of the NFL’s most respected defensive coaches. Obviously, Bill and I have history working together and the timing was finally right for him to get back into the college game. He will be another solid addition to our staff and I’m excited for him to join us at Virginia Tech.”

Teerlinck first got his coaching start alongside Fuente at Illinois State and will return to his staff alongside Darryl Tapp — who will serve as co-defensive line coach. In addition to the Bills, Teerlinck spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and has FBS coaching experience from a stint at Nevada from 2012-16.

The Hokies previously announced Justin Hamilton as the program’s new defensive coordinator last month as he takes over Foster after decades running that side of the ball in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech opens the 2020 season with a home game against Liberty before a big non-conference test against Penn State the following week so all these new hires will certainly be put to the test early on during the upcoming campaign.