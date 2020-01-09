Oh no, how will the Alabama Crimson Tide football backfield ever recover from such a development?

On his Twitter account Tuesday, Jerome Ford tweeted a cryptic missive that read “I don’t know where im goin, I just know ima win.” A day later, it was confirmed by an Alabama Crimson Tide football official that the running back’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

While no specific reason was given, the opportunity for a better shot at playing time would be a likely place to start.

I don’t know where im goin, I just know ima win. — Jerome Ford (@_Romie1) January 7, 2020

Ford was a four-star member of Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 12 all-purpose back in the country. The Florida product took a redshirt as a true freshman.

This past season, and because of suspensions ahead of him on the depth chart, Ford started the 2019 opener against Duke. After that, he appeared in just three games the rest of the year. He finished his redshirt freshman season with 114 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

Barring the unexpected, Ford would have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility beyond that.

Alabama’s leading rusher in 2019, Najee Harris, is expected to leave early for the 2020 NFL Draft, although that isn’t yet official. The second- and third-leading rushers, Brian Robinson Jr. (441 yards) and Keilan Robinson (254), will return.

Trey Sanders, a five-star 2019 signee who suffered a season-ending injury during summer camp, is expected back healthy for spring practice. Additionally, the Tide has already added two four-star 2020 running backs as early enrollees and a three-star who has signed but won’t be on campus until summer.