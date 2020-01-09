Alabama Crimson Tide football
Four-star 2018 Alabama RB Jerome Ford moves to the portal

By John TaylorJan 9, 2020, 8:48 AM EST
Oh no, how will the Alabama Crimson Tide football backfield ever recover from such a development?

On his Twitter account Tuesday, Jerome Ford tweeted a cryptic missive that read “I don’t know where im goin, I just know ima win.” A day later, it was confirmed by an Alabama Crimson Tide football official that the running back’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

While no specific reason was given, the opportunity for a better shot at playing time would be a likely place to start.

Ford was a four-star member of Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 12 all-purpose back in the country. The Florida product took a redshirt as a true freshman.

This past season, and because of suspensions ahead of him on the depth chart, Ford started the 2019 opener against Duke. After that, he appeared in just three games the rest of the year. He finished his redshirt freshman season with 114 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

Barring the unexpected, Ford would have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility beyond that.

Alabama’s leading rusher in 2019, Najee Harris, is expected to leave early for the 2020 NFL Draft, although that isn’t yet official. The second- and third-leading rushers, Brian Robinson Jr. (441 yards) and Keilan Robinson (254), will return.

Trey Sanders, a five-star 2019 signee who suffered a season-ending injury during summer camp, is expected back healthy for spring practice. Additionally, the Tide has already added two four-star 2020 running backs as early enrollees and a three-star who has signed but won’t be on campus until summer.

Mike Leach has interviewed for Mississippi State job

Mike Leach
By John TaylorJan 9, 2020, 9:59 AM EST
There aren’t many frivolous things I ask for in this world, but Mike Leach coaching in the SEC is right up towards the top when I do.  As I wake up on this ninth day of the Year of Our Lord 2020, that’s actually a possibility.  Reportedly.

According to reports, John Cohen flew out to Key West this week to interview Mike Leach.  Leach is currently the head football coach at Washington State.  Cohen is currently the athletic director at Mississippi State, which is currently on the hunt for a head football coach after firing Joe Moorhead earlier this month.

Since firing Moorhead, Louisiana’s Billy Napier has turned down overtures from the university. Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik interviewed for the job, but pulled his name from consideration the next day.  Former MSU football player Joe Judge was considered a (the?) leading candidate to return home. Instead, the New England Patriots special teams coordinator was named as the New York Giants head coach.

It’s gotten to the point where Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz is tossing his name into the mix.

If Cohen wants to make a splash that lasts beyond the press conference ripples anyone else would elicit, bring Leach to Starkville.  OK, selfishly, bring Leach to Starkville.  Whatever.  The point still stands, though.

Sanctimonious trolls and allFrauds and allFat, dumb, happy and entitled and allPirate bellyflopping. “Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategy.” “Your level isn’t special, your conference isn’t special.64-team playoff. “Zombie-like… empty-corpse quality.” “Fat little girlfriends.

Leach in the SEC?  Yes. Please.

Wisconsin WR Aron Cruickshank confirms move to portal

Aron Cruickshank
By John TaylorJan 9, 2020, 7:37 AM EST
This decision by Aron Cruickshank decidedly serves as a surprise.

Given the early departure of Quintez Cephus for the 2020 NFL Draft and A.J. Taylor‘s expired eligibility, Cruickshank was primed for an increased role in Wisconsin’s passing game in 2020.  Instead, the wide receiver has decided to make his way into the NCAA transfer database.

The wide receiver confirmed his intentions on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Barring something out of the ordinary, Cruickshank will have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  That would leave him the two years of eligibility he mentioned in the tweet starting with the 2021 season.

Coming out of high school in Brooklyn, Cruickshank was a three-star 2018 signee.  He scored four touchdowns during his time with the Badgers — two rushing (one in both 2018 and 2019) and two on kick returns.  Both of those kick-return scores came in 2019, including one in the Rose Bowl loss to Oregon earlier this month.

Just two players in Badgers history, Ira Matthews (1976) and Nick Davis (1999), have returned two kicks or touchdowns in the same season.

Cruickshank, incidentally, is the second UW player to enter the portal this month.  On Twitter late last week, Christian Bell announced he was leaving as a graduate transfer.

Jeff Hafley adds Ohio State grad assistant to Boston College staff

Boston College football
By John TaylorJan 9, 2020, 6:26 AM EST
After adding both coordinators earlier this week, Jeff Hafley continued Wednesday the process of filling out the rest of his Boston College football coaching staff.

According to a release from the school, Hafley has hired Sean Duggan as his linebackers coach.  Duggan spent the past season as a graduate assistant at Ohio State.

There’s a connection there as Hafley came to BC after spending last season as the co-defensive coordinator at OSU.

“After working with Sean at Ohio State, he was a guy who jumped out that if I ever landed a head job, I have to hire this guy,” said Hafley in a statement. “He is smart, reliable, sees things on gameday and really understands the big picture. He is well advanced beyond his years and has a chance to be a superstar in our profession.”

The hiring serves as a homecoming as Duggan played his college football at BC, serving as a captain as a senior in 2014. All told, Duggan played in 45 games during his playing career with the Eagles.

Duggan also began his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2015.

From there, he moved on to Hawaii as linebackers coach in 2016-17.  In 2018, he held the same position at UMass.

East Carolina assistant Jeff Hanson calls it a career after 46 years

Jeff Hanson
By John TaylorJan 9, 2020, 5:15 AM EST
Jeff Hanson, you’ve earned the right to sit this one out in perpetuity.

East Carolina on Wednesday announced that Jeff Hanson has decided to retire after more than four decades in the coaching profession.  The 70-year-old Hanson just completed his first season as ECU’s defensive line coach, which also served as his 46th season as a football coach.

Prior to the Pirates, Hanson was on current ECU had coach Mike Houston‘s James Madison coaching staff for three seasons.

“Jeff is not only highly-regarded in our business, he’s also incredibly well-respected which I believe speaks volumes of who he is as a person,” Houston said in a statement. “He is a great coach and communicator who positively impacted and helped develop countless of young men during his career and he will be missed. Having the opportunity to work with him over the last four years has been a privilege and I certainly wish Jeff and DeDe all the best in their retirement.”

From 2010-12, Hanson was an assistant on Mike London‘s coaching staff at Virginia.  Hanson had followed London to Charlottesville after two seasons at Richmond.