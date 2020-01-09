Wisconsin WR Aron Cruickshank confirms move to portal

This decision by Aron Cruickshank decidedly serves as a surprise.

Given the early departure of Quintez Cephus for the 2020 NFL Draft and A.J. Taylor‘s expired eligibility, Cruickshank was primed for an increased role in Wisconsin’s passing game in 2020. Instead, the wide receiver has decided to make his way into the NCAA transfer database.

The wide receiver confirmed his intentions on Twitter Wednesday evening.

A lot is going on for me right now but yes it is true that I have entered my name in the transfer portal with 2years of eligibility and a redshirt, I will like to thank my coaches and most of all my teammates I hope you all the best. RESPECT MY DECISION ! — ITzAC (@Ac_Hollywood_) January 8, 2020

Barring something out of the ordinary, Cruickshank will have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. That would leave him the two years of eligibility he mentioned in the tweet starting with the 2021 season.

Coming out of high school in Brooklyn, Cruickshank was a three-star 2018 signee. He scored four touchdowns during his time with the Badgers — two rushing (one in both 2018 and 2019) and two on kick returns. Both of those kick-return scores came in 2019, including one in the Rose Bowl loss to Oregon earlier this month.

Just two players in Badgers history, Ira Matthews (1976) and Nick Davis (1999), have returned two kicks or touchdowns in the same season.

Cruickshank, incidentally, is the second UW player to enter the portal this month. On Twitter late last week, Christian Bell announced he was leaving as a graduate transfer.