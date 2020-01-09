After adding both coordinators earlier this week, Jeff Hafley continued Wednesday the process of filling out the rest of his Boston College football coaching staff.
According to a release from the school, Hafley has hired Sean Duggan as his linebackers coach. Duggan spent the past season as a graduate assistant at Ohio State.
There’s a connection there as Hafley came to BC after spending last season as the co-defensive coordinator at OSU.
“After working with Sean at Ohio State, he was a guy who jumped out that if I ever landed a head job, I have to hire this guy,” said Hafley in a statement. “He is smart, reliable, sees things on gameday and really understands the big picture. He is well advanced beyond his years and has a chance to be a superstar in our profession.”
The hiring serves as a homecoming as Duggan played his college football at BC, serving as a captain as a senior in 2014. All told, Duggan played in 45 games during his playing career with the Eagles.
Duggan also began his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2015.
From there, he moved on to Hawaii as linebackers coach in 2016-17. In 2018, he held the same position at UMass.
East Carolina on Wednesday announced that Jeff Hanson has decided to retire after more than four decades in the coaching profession. The 70-year-old Hanson just completed his first season as ECU’s defensive line coach, which also served as his 46th season as a football coach.
Prior to the Pirates, Hanson was on current ECU had coach Mike Houston‘s James Madison coaching staff for three seasons.
“Jeff is not only highly-regarded in our business, he’s also incredibly well-respected which I believe speaks volumes of who he is as a person,” Houston said in a statement. “He is a great coach and communicator who positively impacted and helped develop countless of young men during his career and he will be missed. Having the opportunity to work with him over the last four years has been a privilege and I certainly wish Jeff and DeDe all the best in their retirement.”
From 2010-12, Hanson was an assistant on Mike London‘s coaching staff at Virginia. Hanson had followed London to Charlottesville after two seasons at Richmond.
For the Texas Longhorns football program, Wednesday brought a bit of personnel attrition.
Earlier in the week, speculation was swirling that Donovan Duvernay (pictured, left) was strongly considering a move away from the Texas Longhorns football program. Earlier today, a UT official confirmed that the defensive back is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.
A redshirt junior, Duvernay will be leaving Austin as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to play at another FBS program in 2020.
Duvernay began his collegiate career as a three-star 2016 signee at Baylor. Because of the scandal that rocked that university, Duvernay left and transferred to Texas in June of 2016.
During his time with the Longhorns, Duvernay played in eight games. Four of those appearances came this past season.
Duvernay’s twin brother, Devin Duvernay (pictured, right), was also a wide receiver at UT. In 2019, Devin Duvernay led the Longhorns with 106 receptions for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns.
Devin Duvernay is out of eligibility and expected to be selected at some point in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Tyler Biadasz, one of the top interior linemen in the country, will be plying his football wares at the next level.
The Wisconsin junior announced Wednesday that he is forgoing his remaining eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Biadasz started each of the 41 games the Badgers played the past three seasons.
“Playing for the Badgers was always a dream for me, but the last three years have been more than a dream,” Biadasz said in a statement. “I’ve been blessed to be part of this program and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together. We’re a family and it’s hard to say goodbye to my teammates and coaches, but I’ll always be a Badger. Now I’m going to attack this opportunity to play in the NFL with everything I have.”
“Tyler has been a great leader for us. He truly epitomizes what it means to be a Badger,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said in his statement. “His toughness, work ethic and devotion to his teammates has led both to his individual success and our team success. He is an outstanding person and I wish him the best as he starts the next chapter of his career.”
In 2019, Biadasz was a unanimous first-team All-American and Rimington Trophy winner. The Wisconsin native was the first Rimington winner in the program’s history.
For the Texas A&M football program, it wasn’t a banner day on the personnel front.
Wednesday afternoon, cornerback Debione Renfro announced on Twitter that he would be leaving the Aggies early for the 2020 NFL Draft. Less than an hour later, teammate and wide receiver Kendrick Rogers (pictured) used the same social media outlet to make a similar proclamation.
Rogers was a redshirt junior, Renfro a true junior.
The last three seasons for Texas A&M football, Rogers caught 68 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-4, 204-pound receiver set career-highs this past season with 30 receptions and 351 yards.
Renfro started 11 games as a true freshman in 2017 before stepping back into a reserve role in 2018. Entering the 2019 season, Renfro had regained his starting job but was suspended for the first two games of the year. After serving the suspension, he would go on to start five games in 2019.