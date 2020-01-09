Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After adding both coordinators earlier this week, Jeff Hafley continued Wednesday the process of filling out the rest of his Boston College football coaching staff.

According to a release from the school, Hafley has hired Sean Duggan as his linebackers coach. Duggan spent the past season as a graduate assistant at Ohio State.

There’s a connection there as Hafley came to BC after spending last season as the co-defensive coordinator at OSU.

“After working with Sean at Ohio State, he was a guy who jumped out that if I ever landed a head job, I have to hire this guy,” said Hafley in a statement. “He is smart, reliable, sees things on gameday and really understands the big picture. He is well advanced beyond his years and has a chance to be a superstar in our profession.”

The hiring serves as a homecoming as Duggan played his college football at BC, serving as a captain as a senior in 2014. All told, Duggan played in 45 games during his playing career with the Eagles.

Duggan also began his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2015.

From there, he moved on to Hawaii as linebackers coach in 2016-17. In 2018, he held the same position at UMass.