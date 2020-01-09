Cole McDonald Hawaii
QB Cole McDonald leaving Hawaii early for 2020 NFL Draft

By John TaylorJan 9, 2020, 11:36 AM EST
Cole McDonald has taken an early leave of Hawaii.

Via Twitter, Cole McDonald announced that, “after many conversations with coaches and family, I have decided to forego my senior year [at Hawaii] and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.” The quarterback went on to state that he “will forever be grateful to the University of Hawaii for being the only school to offer me the chance to play Division I football.

“I will always carry Hawaii on my arm, but more importantly Hawaii will always be in my heart.  With much Aloha, Mahalo Nui Loa Hawaii and I can’t wait to see you again!”

The California native was a two-star member of the Rainbow Warriors’ 2016 recruiting class.  McDonald’s 8,032 career passing yards are fourth-most in school history, trailing only Timmy Chang, Colt Brennan and Bryant Moniz.

This past season, McDonald threw for 4,135 yards (third nationally) and 33 touchdowns (tied for eighth).  He was also second on the team with 383 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

In the Hawaii Bowl win over BYU Christmas Eve, McDonald passed for a career-high 493 yards.

In finishing 10-5 on the season, Hawaii reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2010.  They also played in their first-ever Mountain West Conference championship game.

Four-star 2017 Michigan DB Jaylen Kelly-Powell now listed in transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines football
By John TaylorJan 9, 2020, 1:23 PM EST
If you had Michigan Wolverines football as the next school with personnel attrition, collect your winnings at the door.

According to 247Sports.com, Jaylen Kelly-Powell has taken the first step in leaving the Michigan Wolverines football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A U-M spokesperson confirmed the news to mlive.com.

If he follows through, Kelly-Powell will depart Ann Arbor as a graduate transfer.  Unlike most, though, the defensive back would leave with two years of eligibility to use.

A four-star member of U-M’s 2017 recruiting class, Kelly-Powell was rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Michigan.  Only one defensive back in the Wolverines’ fifth-ranked class that year was rated higher than the Detroit product.

Kelly-Powell played in 20 games the past three seasons.  Because he only played in three in 2019, he is able to take a redshirt for this past season.

Including Kelly-Powell, four members of U-M’s 2017 recruiting class — linebacker Jordan Anthony, wide receiver Tarik Black (HERE) and defensive back J’Marick Woods (HERE) — have entered the portal since October.  Two others, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (HERE) and center Cesar Ruiz (HERE), left the Wolverines early for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Mike MacIntyre one of two coaches added to Memphis staff

Memphis Tigers football
By John TaylorJan 9, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
As Ryan Silverfield assembles his first Memphis Tigers football staff, he’s turned to a former head coach to assume an important role.

Early Thursday afternoon, Memphis confirms that Silverfield has named Mike MacIntyre as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.  The school noted that the addition is pending completion of State of Tennessee hiring protocols.

MacIntrye has been an FBS head coach twice, at Colorado (2013-18) and San Jose State (2010-12).

“Mike was the perfect fit to lead our defense,” said the Memphis Tigers football head coach in a statement. “Just three years ago, he was the National Coach of the Year. He is a Bill Parcells disciple with five years coaching in the NFL. He graduated from high school in Nashville and has deep roots in this state.

“He is a leader of men on and off the field. Coach Mac has nine years of head coaching experience and will be a tremendous asset to our program. He and his wife, Trisha, can’t wait to get to Memphis!”

Last season, MacIntyre was the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.  He’s also been a coordinator at Duke (2008-09) and Temple (1997-98).

In addition to MacIntyre, the Memphis Tigers football program also confirmed the hiring of Charles Clark as defensive backs coach.  Like MacIntyre, Clark spent the 2019 season at Ole Miss.

For two seasons (2017-18), Clark was the cornerbacks coach at Oregon. He was also a part of MacIntyre’s Colorado staff, as safeties coach in 2013 and 2014 and cornerbacks coach in 2015 and 2016.

“Charles is a home run hire,” Silverfield said. “He is a very well-respected man and defensive backs coach. He has great ties to this region and has been very successful at every stop. Not only does Charles do a tremendous job on the field, but he mentors his players and develops great relationships off the field. It is always good to have another coach from the 904 here in the 901! We are so excited to have Charles, his wife, Kristie, and their family move up the road to join us here in Memphis.”

40-game starter at Indiana enters transfer portal

Coy Cronk
By John TaylorJan 9, 2020, 12:36 PM EST
It’s not often that a starter like Coy Cronk with this much experience enters the NCAA transfer portal, but here we are.

According to HoosierSportsReport.com, Coy Cronk is now listed in the transfer database. Cronk would potentially be leaving Indiana as a graduate transfer, which would give him immediate eligibility at another FBS school in 2020.

If Cronk follows through on the move, it would serve as a significant blow to Indiana’s offensive line in 2020.

A third of the way through this past season, Cronk suffered a lower-leg injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2019 campaign.  Prior to that, Cronk had started 40-straight games at left tackle for the Hoosiers.

In 2016, Cronk earned Freshman All-American honors according to multiple media outlets.

Cronk could return to Indiana, it should be noted.  It should also be noted that Cronk could enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Oklahoma new home for UCLA transfer WR Theo Howard

Oklahoma Sooners football
By John TaylorJan 9, 2020, 12:24 PM EST
In between signing days, the Oklahoma Sooners football program has seen its wide receiving corps receive a boost in talent.  And experience.

Wednesday night, Theo Howard indicated on social media that he will be transferring to Oklahoma and continuing his playing career with the Sooners football team.  The announcement comes nearly three months after the receiver decided to transfer from UCLA.

Prior to the OU announcement, Howard had also considered Arizona, Baylor, Oregon State, TCU and Washington.

Howard graduated from UCLA in December, giving him immediate eligibility for the Oklahoma Sooners football program this coming season.

In 2018, Howard earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after catching 51 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns. Because of a pair of hand injuries that sidelined him for a sizable chunk of 2019, Moore didn’t record a catch this past season for the Bruins.  Because he played in fewer than four games, he was able to use a redshirt for the 2019 season.

During his time at UCLA, Howard totaled 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns on 119 receptions. In a loss to OU in September of 2018, Howard caught two passes for 53 yards.  He didn’t record a catch in the Bruins’ loss to the Sooners this past September.