The Florida State football program is in the process of losing a player who never quite lived up to his recruiting buzz.
According to 247Sports.com, a Florida State football official has confirmed that Jauan Williams is set to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt junior would likely leave FSU as a graduate transfer, allowing him to use his final season of eligibility in 2020.
A four-star member of FSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Williams was rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the country. The Washington D.C. product was one of four tackles added by the Seminoles that recruiting cycle.
After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Williams missed all of the 2017 season because of injury.
Williams started the first three games of the 2018 season at left tackle and the last three games at right tackle. He started the first two games this past season, but only saw action in three other games in 2019 as he was limited by an ankle injury.
When it came to filling a hole in his NC State football coaching staff, Dave Doeren brought aboard a man armed with extensive knowledge of the ACC.
Thursday, it was confirmed that Charley Wiles has been hired as Doeren’s new defensive line coach. In December, Virginia Tech announced that it would be parting ways with the veteran assistant.
“I’m very excited to bring Charley to our staff,” the NC State football coach said in a statement. “He’s a highly-decorated and respected coach – not only in our region and conference, but in our profession. I look forward to having his personality around our guys and I know that he will bring an extremely positive attitude, a great work ethic, and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to developing and coaching defensive linemen.
“He also brings a history of incredible success recruiting in the state of North Carolina.”
Wiles spent 24 seasons as the line coach at Tech. After playing his college football for Frank Beamer at Murray State, Wiles joined his former head coach’s staff at Tech in 1996. Over the next 24 seasons, Wiles served as the Hokies’ line coach.
After his departure from Tech, Wiles was given one of the famed lunch pails by retiring Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster. Wiles was just the second individual to receive the symbol of the “Lunch Pail Defense,” the first being former VT defensive lineman Daryl Tapp.
“I can’t wait to get to work, get to know our defensive line and become a part of Wolfpack Nation,” said Wiles. “Andi and I are excited about living in the Raleigh area and to be a part of what is happening at NC State. Coach Doeren has been great through this whole process and I look forward to working with him, Coach [Tony] Gibson and the rest of the defensive staff.”
Of all of the recent departures from the UCLA football program, this one might leave the biggest mark.
Back in mid-October, it was reported that a whopping 63 players had left Chip Kelly’s team since November of 2017 for various reasons. As a result, we wrote at the time, not only was the team down a number of scholarship players, but the bulk of those remaining were young and inexperienced — with some 53% of the roster was made up of freshmen alone.
Earlier this week, we noted that a 10th player had left the UCLA football team since that mid-October report. Thursday, though, brings word that an 11th player, Christaphany Murray, has entered the NCAA transfer database.
The move was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.
A four-star 2018 signee, Murray was rated as the No. 9 guard in the country and the No. 29 player regardless of position in the state of California.
Murray started all 24 games his first two seasons with the Bruins. He started the first three games at center as a true freshman, but moved to right guard. The rest of his 21 starts came at that position.
According to his official bio, Murray “[b]ecame the first Bruin true freshman to start a season-opener at center since at least 1982 [date when records are complete].”
One of the handful of Michigan State football players who entered the portal the past few months has found a new college football home.
On Twitter Wednesday, Noah Davis (pictured, No. 84) announced that he will be transferring to Cincinnati. Davis had entered the NCAA transfer database in mid-October.
The move is a return home as Davis played his high school football in the city of Cincinnati.
Because he is leaving the Michigan State football program as a graduate of the university, he’ll be eligible to contribute on the field for the Bearcats in 2020. The upcoming season will be the tight ends’ final year of eligibility, unless he seeks a sixth season from the NCAA.
Davis was a three-star member of Michigan State football’s 2016 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Ohio on the 247Sports.com composite.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Davis played in 11 games in 2017. An injury ended up costing him the entire 2018 season. In 2019, he played in four games before deciding to enter the portal.
During his time in East Lansing, Davis caught three passes for 22 yards. He also returned one kickoff for another 12 yards.
Thursday brought some very welcome news to the Tennessee Vols football program.
“He’s back.”
That was the simple message on the Tennessee Vols football Twitter account early this afternoon, signaling that Trey Smith will be returning for his senior season in 2020. Smith also confirmed the news on his own Twitter account.
The standout offensive lineman had been weighing a return versus leave UT early for the 2020 NFL Draft.
The announcement is the next leg of what’s been a trying journey the last couple of years for Smith.
In mid-July of 2018, as the lineman dealt with an unspecified health issue, head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Smith had been medically cleared, albeit on a limited, non-contact basis, to participate in practice when Tennessee kicked off summer camp the following month. It was subsequently revealed that Smith had been dealing with blood clots in his lungs, although he was cleared in late August of 2018 for full contact.
In October of that year, it was announced that the blood clot issue would sideline Smith indefinitely. He ended up missing the remainder of the 2018 season.
Cleared to return in 2019, however, Smith played the entire year and earned first-team All-SEC honors after starting 11 games at left guard. All told, Smith has started all 32 games in which he’s played at UT.
A consensus five-star 2017 signee, Smith started all 12 games for the Volunteers as a true freshman. In the Nov. 4 win over Southern Miss, Smith became the first true freshman to start at left tackle for UT in more than three decades. Smith, who led the Volunteers in knockdowns with 55, started games at four of the five positions along the offensive line, the lone exception being center.
Based on that debut performance, Smith earned consensus Freshman All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC.