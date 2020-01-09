The Florida State football program is in the process of losing a player who never quite lived up to his recruiting buzz.

According to 247Sports.com, a Florida State football official has confirmed that Jauan Williams is set to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt junior would likely leave FSU as a graduate transfer, allowing him to use his final season of eligibility in 2020.

A four-star member of FSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Williams was rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the country. The Washington D.C. product was one of four tackles added by the Seminoles that recruiting cycle.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Williams missed all of the 2017 season because of injury.

Williams started the first three games of the 2018 season at left tackle and the last three games at right tackle. He started the first two games this past season, but only saw action in three other games in 2019 as he was limited by an ankle injury.