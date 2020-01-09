Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

For the second time today, the portal has picked off a member of the Florida State football roster.

It was reported earlier that offensive lineman Jauan Williams is set to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. Also this afternoon, teammate Tre’ McKitty confirmed in a message posted to Twitter that he too is entering the portal.

“Sometimes in life we have to make hard decisions about what’s best for us and our futures,” the Florida State football tight end wrote. “While many people may not understand my decision, I hope that they can respect it.”

McKitty wrote that he will “finish my college football career as a graduate transfer at another institution.”

A three-star member of the Seminoles’ 2017 recruiting class, McKitty was rated as the No. 15 tight end in the country.

This past season, The 6-5, 245-pound McKitty caught 23 passes for 241 yards. The year before, he set career-highs in catches (26), yards (256) and receiving touchdowns (two).

McKitty started 20 games the past two seasons, 10 each in 2018 and 2019.