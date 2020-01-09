For the second time today, the portal has picked off a member of the Florida State football roster.
It was reported earlier that offensive lineman Jauan Williams is set to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. Also this afternoon, teammate Tre’ McKitty confirmed in a message posted to Twitter that he too is entering the portal.
“Sometimes in life we have to make hard decisions about what’s best for us and our futures,” the Florida State football tight end wrote. “While many people may not understand my decision, I hope that they can respect it.”
McKitty wrote that he will “finish my college football career as a graduate transfer at another institution.”
A three-star member of the Seminoles’ 2017 recruiting class, McKitty was rated as the No. 15 tight end in the country.
This past season, The 6-5, 245-pound McKitty caught 23 passes for 241 yards. The year before, he set career-highs in catches (26), yards (256) and receiving touchdowns (two).
McKitty started 20 games the past two seasons, 10 each in 2018 and 2019.
It’s not just players who have followed Mike Bobo to the South Carolina football program.
Thursday, South Carolina confirmed that Joe Cox has been added to Will Muschamp‘s coaching staff as tight ends coach. Cox will take over for Bobby Bentley, who will remain on staff as quarterbacks coach.
Cox was an assistant on Bobo’s staff at Colorado State. Bobo, of course, is now USC’s offensive coordinator.
“I’m excited to add Joe to our staff,” the South Carolina football head coach said in a statement. “He has a long relationship with Coach Bobo, who speaks very highly of him, and did a great job with the tight ends and wide receivers at Colorado State. Bobby will be able to bring his experience and expertise to assist with the quarterbacks, allowing Coach Bobo the luxury of being able to move around more during practice to observe the entire offense
To make room on the 10-man on-field staff, defensive assistant Kyle Krantz will shift back to an analyst role.
“Kyle has done a fantastic job for us, but in order to make this work for our offense, we needed to open up an on-field spot for Joe to come aboard,” Muschamp stated.
A former quarterback at Georgia who had Bobo as his position coach, Cox was CSU’s wide receivers coach in 2019. He coached tight ends for the Rams the previous four years.
The CSU job was Cox’s first at the collegiate level.
“I appreciate Coach Muschamp giving me this opportunity and I’m excited about continuing to work with Coach Bobo,” said Cox. “We have a long history together – first at Georgia, then at Colorado State. I’m also looking forward to getting back to the South and the places where I’m most comfortable. I am anxious to get started working with this staff, the group I have this spring, and adding more quality players to the tight ends room.”
Move over, LeBron James, as Odell Beckham Jr. is getting in on the gifting action.
Monday night, top-ranked LSU will square off with No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans. The ACC Tigers will be seeking their third national title in four years, the SEC Tigers their first since 2007.
Beckham, of course, has a rooting interest in the outcome of the game as the current Cleveland Browns wide receiver played his college football at LSU. Ahead of that highly-anticipated title game, Beckham sent each current player at his former school a pair of Beats Studio³ wireless headphones ($349.95 retail). Along with the headphones, each player received an inspirational message from the former Tigers wide receiver.
“This is your opportunity to leave behind a legacy and write yourself into the history books,” the note from Odell Beckham Jr. read. “Not just as undefeated national champions but as legends. You’re here for a reason, now make it count.
“Best of luck men!
“#geauxtigers”
And, for those curious, no, Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t help facilitate an NCAA violation.
LSU opened as 5½-point favorites over Clemson. The line has since moved to six at most sportsbooks.
One of Kentucky’s top running backs from the 2019 season will play one more season in Lexington. AJ Rose announced with a statement on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon confirming he will suit up for Kentucky again next fall.
“Although playing in the NFL has always been my dream, I have decided to return for my senior year and help my brothers compete for the East and a SEC championship,” Rose said in his statement. “The Big Blue Nation is the best fan base in the country and you’ve always supported me and my back,” Rose added in his message to Kentucky fans.
Rose was Kentucky’s second-leading rusher in 2019 with 826 yards and six touchdowns. Rose will be a part of a talented running back unit for the Wildcats next season as Kentucky hopes to move their way up in the SEC East. Freshmen Kavosiey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez will combine with Rose for a strong three-man running combo.
The long and winding road for wide receiver Velus Jones will now, finally, bring him to the SEC. The USC graduate transfer has announced he is moving on to Tennessee.
Jones announced his transfer decision with a statement share don his Twitter account. As a graduate transfer, Jones will be eligible to play his final season of eligibility with the Vols in 2020.
“I want to thank the University of Southern California and Clay Helton for allowing me to get my degree and also for the life changing experiences and connections I will have for life,” Jones said in his statement. “With that being said, I will play my last year of college football at the University of Tennessee.”
Jones appeared in 12 games for the Trojans in 2019, in which he caught six passes for 35 yards. Jones originally committed to Alabama during his recruiting process. He then flipped to USC, then to Oklahoma, and back to USC. Jones previously entered the NCAA transfer portal in 2019 before ultimately deciding to stay put with the Trojans for the 2019 season. Now, he will travel to Tennessee for one more year of college football.