Friday Night Lights: Wisconsin and Indiana 2020 opener moved up a day

Wisconsin and Indiana are 24 hours closer to their first college football game of the 2020 season than previously scheduled. The Badgers and Hoosiers will play their season opener in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 4. The 2020 opener between the two Big Ten schools was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5.
No TV and official kickoff time have been released yet. Moving up the date of the opener likely will have the game being played on either ESPN, FOX Sports 1 or Big Ten Network. In 2016, the Big Ten announced a plan to begin providing some conference-owned games for Friday nights as part of a new media partnership with FOX and ESPN.
Wisconsin was among the first Big Ten schools to host a Friday night game as part of the new agreement when the Badgers hosted Utah State in its 2017 season opener. Rutgers also hosted Washington the same night. The following week, Purdue hosted Ohio State in Week 2 on a Friday night. Illinois also hosted Nebraska for a Friday nigh conference game in late September 2017.
The long and winding road for wide receiver Velus Jones will now, finally, bring him to the SEC. The USC graduate transfer has announced he is moving on to Tennessee.
Jones announced his transfer decision with a statement share don his Twitter account. As a graduate transfer, Jones will be eligible to play his final season of eligibility with the Vols in 2020.
“I want to thank the University of Southern California and Clay Helton for allowing me to get my degree and also for the life changing experiences and connections I will have for life,” Jones said in his statement. “With that being said, I will play my last year of college football at the University of Tennessee.”
Jones appeared in 12 games for the Trojans in 2019, in which he caught six passes for 35 yards. Jones originally committed to Alabama during his recruiting process. He then flipped to USC, then to Oklahoma, and back to USC. Jones previously entered the NCAA transfer portal in 2019 before ultimately deciding to stay put with the Trojans for the 2019 season. Now, he will travel to Tennessee for one more year of college football.
The Mountain West Conference has a brand new TV deal locked in, and it’s a big one for the conference. The Mountain West announced it has agreed to terms on a new media rights deal with CBS Sports Network and FOX that will run through 2025-2026. The six-year contract is valued at $270 million for the conference.
The new media contract with CBS Sports and FOX will send 23 Mountain West Conference football games to CBS, CBS Sports Network, FOX, or FOX Sports 1, and an additional 10 games may be added to CBS Sports Network or CBS’s streaming digital platform, which is a paid service. FOX will air game son both network television and FOX Sports 1. FOX will have first dibs on any Boise State home games as part of the deal. FOX will broadcast the Mountain West Conference championship game as part of its package of games on either FOX or FOX Sports 1.
Boise State continues to be a winner in the new deal with a higher percentage of conference TV revenue share. However, it has been noted this will be the final time Boise State gets such an advantage.
Also of note, Hawaii will be keeping its own local rights agreement. In return, Hawaii will hand over conference games as part of the TV deal. Hawaii’s revenue share will be calculated differently as well.
The new media deal is certainly heavy on traditional television outlets as opposed to the push for digital streaming options. Even though the media landscape continues to move away form traditional cable options, the Mountain West Conference going with a relatively shorter contract shows the conference is still comfortable with the media landscape’s stability for the near future. And for how much the conference will distribute to conference members for the next six years, everyone should be pretty happy about the deal. As far as Group of Five conferences go, the Mountain West has a very good deal in place with multiple viewing options to expand the visibility of the conference’s football and basketball brands.
The Florida State football program is in the process of losing a player who never quite lived up to his recruiting buzz.
According to 247Sports.com, a Florida State football official has confirmed that Jauan Williams is set to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt junior would likely leave FSU as a graduate transfer, allowing him to use his final season of eligibility in 2020.
A four-star member of FSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Williams was rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the country. The Washington D.C. product was one of four tackles added by the Seminoles that recruiting cycle.
After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Williams missed all of the 2017 season because of injury.
Williams started the first three games of the 2018 season at left tackle and the last three games at right tackle. He started the first two games this past season, but only saw action in three other games in 2019 as he was limited by an ankle injury.
When it came to filling a hole in his NC State football coaching staff, Dave Doeren brought aboard a man armed with extensive knowledge of the ACC.
Thursday, it was confirmed that Charley Wiles has been hired as Doeren’s new defensive line coach. In December, Virginia Tech announced that it would be parting ways with the veteran assistant.
“I’m very excited to bring Charley to our staff,” the NC State football coach said in a statement. “He’s a highly-decorated and respected coach – not only in our region and conference, but in our profession. I look forward to having his personality around our guys and I know that he will bring an extremely positive attitude, a great work ethic, and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to developing and coaching defensive linemen.
“He also brings a history of incredible success recruiting in the state of North Carolina.”
Wiles spent 24 seasons as the line coach at Tech. After playing his college football for Frank Beamer at Murray State, Wiles joined his former head coach’s staff at Tech in 1996. Over the next 24 seasons, Wiles served as the Hokies’ line coach.
After his departure from Tech, Wiles was given one of the famed lunch pails by retiring Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster. Wiles was just the second individual to receive the symbol of the “Lunch Pail Defense,” the first being former VT defensive lineman Daryl Tapp.
“I can’t wait to get to work, get to know our defensive line and become a part of Wolfpack Nation,” said Wiles. “Andi and I are excited about living in the Raleigh area and to be a part of what is happening at NC State. Coach Doeren has been great through this whole process and I look forward to working with him, Coach [Tony] Gibson and the rest of the defensive staff.”