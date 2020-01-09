Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Believe it or not, there’s actually some good news for the Georgia Bulldogs football program on the personnel front.

Dec. 12, it was reported that Robert Beal had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Four weeks later, it’s now being reported that the linebacker has pulled his name from the portal.

Presumably, that means the redshirt sophomore will remain with the Georgia Bulldogs football team.

A four-star 2017 signee, Beal was rated as the No. 8 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Only a pair of safeties, Richard LeCounte and Deangelo Gibbs, were rated higher signees on the defensive side of the ball for UGA that year.

Despite that recruiting pedigree, and after redshirting as a true freshman, Beal appeared in just 10 games during his time with the Bulldogs. Three of those appearances came during the 2019 season.

Beal’s apparent return is in stark contrast to the roster upheaval of the past month for the program.

In addition to the infamous Sugar Bowl attrition, the Georgia Bulldogs football program has seen its leading rusher, starting quarterback and three starting offensive linemen bail early for the NFL draft. A fourth starting offensive lineman has entered the portal, as has a four-star 2018 defensive back. Oh, and there’s the whole five-star 2020 running back imbroglio as well.

Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?