Constructing a Title Team: How LSU and Clemson created a pair of juggernauts

By Bryan FischerJan 9, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
On Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La., the 2019-20 college football season will come to a close with the crowning of a new national champion. However the thrilling conclusion of the College Football Playoff will play out, history will be made with either No. 1 LSU capping off one of the most incredible campaigns in the sport’s history or with No. 3 Clemson cementing their modern dynasty with a second straight title and third in the last four years.

But how did these two sets of purple-shaded Tigers get to this point? How did each program arrive on the precipice of greatness this season? The answer started long before summer camp for the 2019 season got underway as a pair of coaches went from little acclaim to the top of their profession and a host of both high-end and overlooked recruits blossomed into stars.

You can start with the reigning champions, who enter Monday with a 29-game winning streak and the opportunity to reset the current gold standard in the sport. Head coach Dabo Swinney is no stranger to holding up the trophy in the final game of the year but was once an overlooked former Alabama receiver who was surprisingly given the interim job in 2008 when Tommy Bowden resigned midway through the season. After a few up and down first couple of seasons, the program hit a turning point in 2012, hiring Brent Venables as defensive coordinator among other changes. Since then, the results speak for themselves with just 11 losses since and double-digit wins each year.

Of course, the stellar coaching has been one thing and the players on the roster have been another. While Clemson has always recruited well, their rankings have steadily climbed with recent classes and the result is a depth chart stocked with four- and five-stars. The senior class alone has a chance to become the winningest in college football history (current record: 55-3) and are supplemented by an extremely young and talented roster from there.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is undoubtedly the headliner for the team, living up to his billing as the No. 1 prospect at the position out of high school by winning last year’s title as a true freshman and playing a central role in the current winning streak. The likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was phenomenal in the Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State and has a terrific supporting cast around him to make the No. 4 scoring offense in FBS click. That includes Louisiana native and tailback Travis Etienne and wideout Tee Higgins. Former five-star Jackson Carman mans the left tackle spot while veterans like John Simpson solidify things in the middle. The Tigers’ growing national recruiting reach has been impressive to watch unfold and a good reason why the program sits in the top 10 of the 247Sports’ Team Talent Composite Rankings.

Their opponents have a strikingly similar profile entering yet another championship game in their own back yard. Head coach Ed Orgeron made the most of his own interim stint after Les Miles was fired in 2016 and elevated to the full-time role later that year. He’s made it a point to assemble a top-notch staff around him and has done so by fighting off numerous suitors to retain defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, plus bringing back offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. None of those moves produced the spark that was the hire of former New Orleans Saints assistant Joe Brady, however, with the latter introducing a variety of new concepts to propel the team to the top of nearly every FBS offensive category. Brady was named the winner of the Broyles Award as the country’s top assistant for his efforts.

The man making everything operate at historic levels is somebody who grew up far from the bayous that dot the landscape south of the school in Joe Burrow. The quarterback was originally a four-star recruit out of the Buckeye state, where his dad was defensive coordinator for Frank Solich at Ohio. He was recruited to Ohio State in the wake of that school’s own national title and spent the next couple of seasons backing up J.T. Barrett. Eventually, he lost out on the starting job to Dwayne Haskins and was a celebrated grad transfer who considered Nebraska, North Carolina and others. Eventually, he found a home in Baton Rouge and, after a solid start in 2018, has set a host of LSU, SEC and FBS records this season on his way to a historic Heisman Trophy victory in December.

Long considered to have one of the best rosters in college football, that sentiment hasn’t changed under noted high-end recruiter Orgeron. While they do have the most outstanding player in the sport running the show behind center, the talent around Burrow is similarly impressive. That includes five-star cornerback tandem Derek Stingley Jr. and Kristan Fulton, wideouts Terrace Marshall and Biletnikoff Award winner JaMarr Chase and defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence. The staff has also done a good job of developing talent too, turning three-star Baton Rouge native Clyde Edwards-Helaire into a productive threat out of the backfield and seeing lightly recruited Justin Jefferson turn into the star of the Peach Bowl win over No. 4 Oklahoma. That’s not even mentioning Thorpe Award winner Grant Delpit, who has turned into the defensive leader the last couple of years after arriving from prep powerhouse IMG Academy and has proven to be key in the team’s second-half surge on that side of the ball after the safety recovered fully from an ankle injury.

All told, the two teams share the same number of 247Sports Composite five-star recruits on their rosters while LSU edges Clemson in four-stars by a 44-33 margin. Despite this, the average rating per player overall on the depth chart is negligible.

Add it all up and it certainly should be a doozy in the Big Easy when kickoff rolls around as two of the most talented teams of the playoff era meet with plenty of history on the line. An LSU win would only add to the incredible amount of hardware the team has brought home this season, while a Clemson victory would be the first back-to-back titles of the Playoff era and put them within striking distance of the modern era win streak.

It’s been an uneven road at times for both programs to reach this point, but now that both are here; just 60 minutes separates a great season with immortality. So let’s go: Tigers vs. Tigers. Death Valley vs. Death Valley. Purple and gold vs. Purple and orange with everything on the line. Even fans of rivals have to sit back and enjoy this matchup because it’s been years in the making and has a chance to go down as one of the best ever.

Mike Leach is the new head coach at Mississippi State

Mike Leach
By John TaylorJan 9, 2020, 1:43 PM EST
Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin in the SEC? In the same division?  It’s happening…

Since Joe Moorhead was ousted at Mississippi State, Mike Leach has been on the periphery of discussions as to potential replacements.  Overnight, however, it was reported that the current Washington State head coach had interviewed for the MSU job this past weekend.

Thursday, it was being reported that Leach will become the next head coach at Mississippi State.  A short time later, MSU’s athletic director provided video confirmation of the hiring.

Leach just completed his eighth season at Washington State.  He’s 55-47 with the Cougars, including an 11-win season in 2018.  Wazzu went 6-7 in 2019, the fourth time the school has finished below .500 under Leach.

Including his 10 years at Texas Tech, Leach is 139-90 as a head coach.

The hiring of Leach helps assuage the anguish the university has felt the past week or so.

Since firing Moorhead, Louisiana’s Billy Napier has turned down overtures from the university. Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik interviewed for the job, but pulled his name from consideration the next day.  Former MSU football player Joe Judge was considered a (the?) leading candidate to return home. Instead, the New England Patriots special teams coordinator was named as the New York Giants head coach.

It had gotten to the point where Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz is tossing his name into the mix.

Now, Leach will again cross swords with Kiffin.  Hired by Ole Miss last month, Kiffin was at USC as head coach from 2010 until late September of 2013.  One of Kiffin’s last losses at the school?  To Leach and Wazzu.

It’s safe to say that, at this point, the 2020 Egg Bowl will be one of the most anticipated games of the entire season.  And it’s only January.

Thank you, Mr. Dog Pisser, for helping to trigger the series of events that led us to Leach-Kiffin, the Sequel.

Four-star 2017 Michigan DB Jaylen Kelly-Powell now listed in transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines football
By John TaylorJan 9, 2020, 1:23 PM EST
If you had Michigan Wolverines football as the next school with personnel attrition, collect your winnings at the door.

According to 247Sports.com, Jaylen Kelly-Powell has taken the first step in leaving the Michigan Wolverines football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A U-M spokesperson confirmed the news to mlive.com.

If he follows through, Kelly-Powell will depart Ann Arbor as a graduate transfer.  Unlike most, though, the defensive back would leave with two years of eligibility to use.

A four-star member of U-M’s 2017 recruiting class, Kelly-Powell was rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Michigan.  Only one defensive back in the Wolverines’ fifth-ranked class that year was rated higher than the Detroit product.

Kelly-Powell played in 20 games the past three seasons.  Because he only played in three in 2019, he is able to take a redshirt for this past season.

Including Kelly-Powell, four members of U-M’s 2017 recruiting class — linebacker Jordan Anthony, wide receiver Tarik Black (HERE) and defensive back J’Marick Woods (HERE) — have entered the portal since October.  Two others, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (HERE) and center Cesar Ruiz (HERE), left the Wolverines early for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Mike MacIntyre one of two coaches added to Memphis staff

Memphis Tigers football
By John TaylorJan 9, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
As Ryan Silverfield assembles his first Memphis Tigers football staff, he’s turned to a former head coach to assume an important role.

Early Thursday afternoon, Memphis confirms that Silverfield has named Mike MacIntyre as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.  The school noted that the addition is pending completion of State of Tennessee hiring protocols.

MacIntrye has been an FBS head coach twice, at Colorado (2013-18) and San Jose State (2010-12).

“Mike was the perfect fit to lead our defense,” said the Memphis Tigers football head coach in a statement. “Just three years ago, he was the National Coach of the Year. He is a Bill Parcells disciple with five years coaching in the NFL. He graduated from high school in Nashville and has deep roots in this state.

“He is a leader of men on and off the field. Coach Mac has nine years of head coaching experience and will be a tremendous asset to our program. He and his wife, Trisha, can’t wait to get to Memphis!”

Last season, MacIntyre was the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.  He’s also been a coordinator at Duke (2008-09) and Temple (1997-98).

In addition to MacIntyre, the Memphis Tigers football program also confirmed the hiring of Charles Clark as defensive backs coach.  Like MacIntyre, Clark spent the 2019 season at Ole Miss.

For two seasons (2017-18), Clark was the cornerbacks coach at Oregon. He was also a part of MacIntyre’s Colorado staff, as safeties coach in 2013 and 2014 and cornerbacks coach in 2015 and 2016.

“Charles is a home run hire,” Silverfield said. “He is a very well-respected man and defensive backs coach. He has great ties to this region and has been very successful at every stop. Not only does Charles do a tremendous job on the field, but he mentors his players and develops great relationships off the field. It is always good to have another coach from the 904 here in the 901! We are so excited to have Charles, his wife, Kristie, and their family move up the road to join us here in Memphis.”

40-game starter at Indiana enters transfer portal

Coy Cronk
By John TaylorJan 9, 2020, 12:36 PM EST
It’s not often that a starter like Coy Cronk with this much experience enters the NCAA transfer portal, but here we are.

According to HoosierSportsReport.com, Coy Cronk is now listed in the transfer database. Cronk would potentially be leaving Indiana as a graduate transfer, which would give him immediate eligibility at another FBS school in 2020.

If Cronk follows through on the move, it would serve as a significant blow to Indiana’s offensive line in 2020.

A third of the way through this past season, Cronk suffered a lower-leg injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2019 campaign.  Prior to that, Cronk had started 40-straight games at left tackle for the Hoosiers.

In 2016, Cronk earned Freshman All-American honors according to multiple media outlets.

Cronk could return to Indiana, it should be noted.  It should also be noted that Cronk could enter the 2020 NFL Draft.