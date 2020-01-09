Jeff Hanson, you’ve earned the right to sit this one out in perpetuity.

East Carolina on Wednesday announced that Jeff Hanson has decided to retire after more than four decades in the coaching profession. The 70-year-old Hanson just completed his first season as ECU’s defensive line coach, which also served as his 46th season as a football coach.

Prior to the Pirates, Hanson was on current ECU had coach Mike Houston‘s James Madison coaching staff for three seasons.

“Jeff is not only highly-regarded in our business, he’s also incredibly well-respected which I believe speaks volumes of who he is as a person,” Houston said in a statement. “He is a great coach and communicator who positively impacted and helped develop countless of young men during his career and he will be missed. Having the opportunity to work with him over the last four years has been a privilege and I certainly wish Jeff and DeDe all the best in their retirement.”

From 2010-12, Hanson was an assistant on Mike London‘s coaching staff at Virginia. Hanson had followed London to Charlottesville after two seasons at Richmond.