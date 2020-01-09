Kentucky’s second-leading rusher announces return in 2020

One of Kentucky’s top running backs from the 2019 season will play one more season in Lexington. AJ Rose announced with a statement on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon confirming he will suit up for Kentucky again next fall.
“Although playing in the NFL has always been my dream, I have decided to return for my senior year and help my brothers compete for the East and a SEC championship,” Rose said in his statement. “The Big Blue Nation is the best fan base in the country and you’ve always supported me and my back,” Rose added in his message to Kentucky fans.
Rose was Kentucky’s second-leading rusher in 2019 with 826 yards and six touchdowns. Rose will be a part of a talented running back unit for the Wildcats next season as Kentucky hopes to move their way up in the SEC East. Freshmen Kavosiey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez will combine with Rose for a strong three-man running combo.
Move over, LeBron James, as Odell Beckham Jr. is getting in on the gifting action.
Monday night, top-ranked LSU will square off with No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans. The ACC Tigers will be seeking their third national title in four years, the SEC Tigers their first since 2007.
Beckham, of course, has a rooting interest in the outcome of the game as the current Cleveland Browns wide receiver played his college football at LSU. Ahead of that highly-anticipated title game, Beckham sent each current player at his former school a pair of Beats Studio³ wireless headphones ($349.95 retail). Along with the headphones, each player received an inspirational message from the former Tigers wide receiver.
“This is your opportunity to leave behind a legacy and write yourself into the history books,” the note from Odell Beckham Jr. read. “Not just as undefeated national champions but as legends. You’re here for a reason, now make it count.
“Best of luck men!
“#geauxtigers”
And, for those curious, no, Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t help facilitate an NCAA violation.
LSU opened as 5½-point favorites over Clemson. The line has since moved to six at most sportsbooks.
The long and winding road for wide receiver Velus Jones will now, finally, bring him to the SEC. The USC graduate transfer has announced he is moving on to Tennessee.
Jones announced his transfer decision with a statement share don his Twitter account. As a graduate transfer, Jones will be eligible to play his final season of eligibility with the Vols in 2020.
“I want to thank the University of Southern California and Clay Helton for allowing me to get my degree and also for the life changing experiences and connections I will have for life,” Jones said in his statement. “With that being said, I will play my last year of college football at the University of Tennessee.”
Jones appeared in 12 games for the Trojans in 2019, in which he caught six passes for 35 yards. Jones originally committed to Alabama during his recruiting process. He then flipped to USC, then to Oklahoma, and back to USC. Jones previously entered the NCAA transfer portal in 2019 before ultimately deciding to stay put with the Trojans for the 2019 season. Now, he will travel to Tennessee for one more year of college football.
Wisconsin and Indiana are 24 hours closer to their first college football game of the 2020 season than previously scheduled. The Badgers and Hoosiers will play their season opener in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 4. The 2020 opener between the two Big Ten schools was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5.
No TV and official kickoff time have been released yet. Moving up the date of the opener likely will have the game being played on either ESPN, FOX Sports 1 or Big Ten Network. In 2016, the Big Ten announced a plan to begin providing some conference-owned games for Friday nights as part of a new media partnership with FOX and ESPN.
Wisconsin was among the first Big Ten schools to host a Friday night game as part of the new agreement when the Badgers hosted Utah State in its 2017 season opener. Rutgers also hosted Washington the same night. The following week, Purdue hosted Ohio State in Week 2 on a Friday night. Illinois also hosted Nebraska for a Friday nigh conference game in late September 2017.
The Mountain West Conference has a brand new TV deal locked in, and it’s a big one for the conference. The Mountain West announced it has agreed to terms on a new media rights deal with CBS Sports Network and FOX that will run through 2025-2026. The six-year contract is valued at $270 million for the conference.
The new media contract with CBS Sports and FOX will send 23 Mountain West Conference football games to CBS, CBS Sports Network, FOX, or FOX Sports 1, and an additional 10 games may be added to CBS Sports Network or CBS’s streaming digital platform, which is a paid service. FOX will air game son both network television and FOX Sports 1. FOX will have first dibs on any Boise State home games as part of the deal. FOX will broadcast the Mountain West Conference championship game as part of its package of games on either FOX or FOX Sports 1.
Boise State continues to be a winner in the new deal with a higher percentage of conference TV revenue share. However, it has been noted this will be the final time Boise State gets such an advantage.
Also of note, Hawaii will be keeping its own local rights agreement. In return, Hawaii will hand over conference games as part of the TV deal. Hawaii’s revenue share will be calculated differently as well.
The new media deal is certainly heavy on traditional television outlets as opposed to the push for digital streaming options. Even though the media landscape continues to move away form traditional cable options, the Mountain West Conference going with a relatively shorter contract shows the conference is still comfortable with the media landscape’s stability for the near future. And for how much the conference will distribute to conference members for the next six years, everyone should be pretty happy about the deal. As far as Group of Five conferences go, the Mountain West has a very good deal in place with multiple viewing options to expand the visibility of the conference’s football and basketball brands.