Kentucky’s second-leading rusher announces return in 2020

One of Kentucky’s top running backs from the 2019 season will play one more season in Lexington. AJ Rose announced with a statement on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon confirming he will suit up for Kentucky again next fall.

“Although playing in the NFL has always been my dream, I have decided to return for my senior year and help my brothers compete for the East and a SEC championship,” Rose said in his statement. “The Big Blue Nation is the best fan base in the country and you’ve always supported me and my back,” Rose added in his message to Kentucky fans.

Rose was Kentucky’s second-leading rusher in 2019 with 826 yards and six touchdowns. Rose will be a part of a talented running back unit for the Wildcats next season as Kentucky hopes to move their way up in the SEC East. Freshmen Kavosiey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez will combine with Rose for a strong three-man running combo.

Follow @KevinOnCFB