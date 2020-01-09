Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

One of the handful of Michigan State football players who entered the portal the past few months has found a new college football home.

On Twitter Wednesday, Noah Davis (pictured, No. 84) announced that he will be transferring to Cincinnati. Davis had entered the NCAA transfer database in mid-October.

The move is a return home as Davis played his high school football in the city of Cincinnati.

Because he is leaving the Michigan State football program as a graduate of the university, he’ll be eligible to contribute on the field for the Bearcats in 2020. The upcoming season will be the tight ends’ final year of eligibility, unless he seeks a sixth season from the NCAA.

Davis was a three-star member of Michigan State football’s 2016 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Ohio on the 247Sports.com composite.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Davis played in 11 games in 2017. An injury ended up costing him the entire 2018 season. In 2019, he played in four games before deciding to enter the portal.

During his time in East Lansing, Davis caught three passes for 22 yards. He also returned one kickoff for another 12 yards.