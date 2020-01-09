Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin in the SEC? In the same division? It’s happening…

Since Joe Moorhead was ousted at Mississippi State, Mike Leach has been on the periphery of discussions as to potential replacements. Overnight, however, it was reported that the current Washington State head coach had interviewed for the MSU job this past weekend.

Thursday, it was being reported that Leach will become the next head coach at Mississippi State. A short time later, MSU’s athletic director provided video confirmation of the hiring.

Leach just completed his eighth season at Washington State. He’s 55-47 with the Cougars, including an 11-win season in 2018. Wazzu went 6-7 in 2019, the fourth time the school has finished below .500 under Leach.

Including his 10 years at Texas Tech, Leach is 139-90 as a head coach.

The hiring of Leach helps assuage the anguish the university has felt the past week or so.

Since firing Moorhead, Louisiana’s Billy Napier has turned down overtures from the university. Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik interviewed for the job, but pulled his name from consideration the next day. Former MSU football player Joe Judge was considered a (the?) leading candidate to return home. Instead, the New England Patriots special teams coordinator was named as the New York Giants head coach.

It had gotten to the point where Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz is tossing his name into the mix.

Now, Leach will again cross swords with Kiffin. Hired by Ole Miss last month, Kiffin was at USC as head coach from 2010 until late September of 2013. One of Kiffin’s last losses at the school? To Leach and Wazzu.

It’s safe to say that, at this point, the 2020 Egg Bowl will be one of the most anticipated games of the entire season. And it’s only January.

Thank you, Mr. Dog Pisser, for helping to trigger the series of events that led us to Leach-Kiffin, the Sequel.