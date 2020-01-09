If you had Michigan Wolverines football as the next school with personnel attrition, collect your winnings at the door.
According to 247Sports.com, Jaylen Kelly-Powell has taken the first step in leaving the Michigan Wolverines football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. A U-M spokesperson confirmed the news to mlive.com.
If he follows through, Kelly-Powell will depart Ann Arbor as a graduate transfer. Unlike most, though, the defensive back would leave with two years of eligibility to use.
A four-star member of U-M’s 2017 recruiting class, Kelly-Powell was rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Michigan. Only one defensive back in the Wolverines’ fifth-ranked class that year was rated higher than the Detroit product.
Kelly-Powell played in 20 games the past three seasons. Because he only played in three in 2019, he is able to take a redshirt for this past season.
Including Kelly-Powell, four members of U-M’s 2017 recruiting class — linebacker Jordan Anthony, wide receiver Tarik Black (HERE) and defensive back J’Marick Woods (HERE) — have entered the portal since October. Two others, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (HERE) and center Cesar Ruiz (HERE), left the Wolverines early for the 2020 NFL Draft.