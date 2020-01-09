Mike Leach has interviewed for Mississippi State job

There aren’t many frivolous things I ask for in this world, but Mike Leach coaching in the SEC is right up towards the top when I do. As I wake up on this ninth day of the Year of Our Lord 2020, that’s actually a possibility. Reportedly.

According to reports, John Cohen flew out to Key West this week to interview Mike Leach. Leach is currently the head football coach at Washington State. Cohen is currently the athletic director at Mississippi State, which is currently on the hunt for a head football coach after firing Joe Moorhead earlier this month.

According to @bobounds, AD John Cohen went to Key West this week and interviewed Mike Leach for the vacant Mississippi State job. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 8, 2020

Since firing Moorhead, Louisiana’s Billy Napier has turned down overtures from the university. Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik interviewed for the job, but pulled his name from consideration the next day. Former MSU football player Joe Judge was considered a (the?) leading candidate to return home. Instead, the New England Patriots special teams coordinator was named as the New York Giants head coach.

It’s gotten to the point where Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz is tossing his name into the mix.

If Cohen wants to make a splash that lasts beyond the press conference ripples anyone else would elicit, bring Leach to Starkville. OK, selfishly, bring Leach to Starkville. Whatever. The point still stands, though.

Sanctimonious trolls and all. Frauds and all. Fat, dumb, happy and entitled and all. Pirate bellyflopping. “Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategy.” “Your level isn’t special, your conference isn’t special.” 64-team playoff. “Zombie-like… empty-corpse quality.” “Fat little girlfriends.”

Leach in the SEC? Yes. Please.