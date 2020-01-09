When it came to filling a hole in his NC State football coaching staff, Dave Doeren brought aboard a man armed with extensive knowledge of the ACC.

Thursday, it was confirmed that Charley Wiles has been hired as Doeren’s new defensive line coach. In December, Virginia Tech announced that it would be parting ways with the veteran assistant.

“I’m very excited to bring Charley to our staff,” the NC State football coach said in a statement. “He’s a highly-decorated and respected coach – not only in our region and conference, but in our profession. I look forward to having his personality around our guys and I know that he will bring an extremely positive attitude, a great work ethic, and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to developing and coaching defensive linemen.

“He also brings a history of incredible success recruiting in the state of North Carolina.”

Wiles spent 24 seasons as the line coach at Tech. After playing his college football for Frank Beamer at Murray State, Wiles joined his former head coach’s staff at Tech in 1996. Over the next 24 seasons, Wiles served as the Hokies’ line coach.

After his departure from Tech, Wiles was given one of the famed lunch pails by retiring Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster. Wiles was just the second individual to receive the symbol of the “Lunch Pail Defense,” the first being former VT defensive lineman Daryl Tapp.

“I can’t wait to get to work, get to know our defensive line and become a part of Wolfpack Nation,” said Wiles. “Andi and I are excited about living in the Raleigh area and to be a part of what is happening at NC State. Coach Doeren has been great through this whole process and I look forward to working with him, Coach [Tony] Gibson and the rest of the defensive staff.”