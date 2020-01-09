It’s not just players who have followed Mike Bobo to the South Carolina football program.

Thursday, South Carolina confirmed that Joe Cox has been added to Will Muschamp‘s coaching staff as tight ends coach. Cox will take over for Bobby Bentley, who will remain on staff as quarterbacks coach.

Cox was an assistant on Bobo’s staff at Colorado State. Bobo, of course, is now USC’s offensive coordinator.

“I’m excited to add Joe to our staff,” the South Carolina football head coach said in a statement. “He has a long relationship with Coach Bobo, who speaks very highly of him, and did a great job with the tight ends and wide receivers at Colorado State. Bobby will be able to bring his experience and expertise to assist with the quarterbacks, allowing Coach Bobo the luxury of being able to move around more during practice to observe the entire offense

To make room on the 10-man on-field staff, defensive assistant Kyle Krantz will shift back to an analyst role.

“Kyle has done a fantastic job for us, but in order to make this work for our offense, we needed to open up an on-field spot for Joe to come aboard,” Muschamp stated.

A former quarterback at Georgia who had Bobo as his position coach, Cox was CSU’s wide receivers coach in 2019. He coached tight ends for the Rams the previous four years.

The CSU job was Cox’s first at the collegiate level.

“I appreciate Coach Muschamp giving me this opportunity and I’m excited about continuing to work with Coach Bobo,” said Cox. “We have a long history together – first at Georgia, then at Colorado State. I’m also looking forward to getting back to the South and the places where I’m most comfortable. I am anxious to get started working with this staff, the group I have this spring, and adding more quality players to the tight ends room.”