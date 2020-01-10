The reshaping of the Arizona Wildcats football coaching staff under Kevin Sumlin is officially complete.

In late October, Sumlin fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and linebackers coach John Rushing. Two months later, Paul Rhoads was hired to replace Yates. Friday afternoon, the Wildcats confirmed that veteran assistant Andy Buh will replace Rushing.

Buh will handle UA’s outside linebackers, while Rhoads will be responsible for inside linebackers.

“We are excited to welcome Andy Buh to the Arizona Football Family!” a statement from the Arizona Wildcats football head coach began. “Andy brings a track record for development and teaching that fits perfectly with our program. His meticulous work ethic, love for the game and passion for having an impact on his players will be a great asset to our entire program.”

In 2019, Buh was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Rutgers. He’s also been on Power Five staffs at:

Maryland, defensive coordinator (2016-18)

Kentucky, outside linebackers (2015)

Cal, defensive coordinator/linebackers (2013)

Wisconsin, linebackers (2012)

Stanford, co-defensive coordinator/linebackers (2007-09)

“I want to thank Coach Sumlin and Coach Rhoads for the opportunity to be a part of Arizona Football,” Buh said. “I couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to be a part of what Coach Sumlin is building, and am looking forward to getting to work right away. My wife Kelly and I are excited to make Tucson and the University of Arizona our home.”

In addition to Yates and Rushing, defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei was let go in the defensive purge. Stan Eggen was hired earlier this month to take over that post.

As it stands now, Demetrice Martin is the only assistant from the defensive side of the ball who’ll return to the Wildcats in 2020. The cornerbacks coach in 2019, Martin is expected to oversee the entire secondary.

In 2019, Arizona was last in the Pac-12 and 118th nationally in scoring defense at 35.8 points per game. In total defense, they were again dead last in the conference and 120th in the country in allowing 471.4 yards per game.