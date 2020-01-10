One of the players who transferred from the Arkansas Razorbacks football team has himself a new college home.

Via a tweet posted to his Twitter machine, Grayson Gunter revealed that he will be transferring to Southern Miss and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Golden Eagles. It was confirmed in late December that the tight end would be transferring from the Arkansas Razorbacks football program.

The move serves as a homecoming of sorts as Gunter played his high school football in Madison, Mississippi.

As Gunter left UA as a graduate transfer, he can play immediately in 2020. Next season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Excited to announce I’ll be playing my final season of college football for @SouthernMissFB ready to get to work! #SMTTT 🦅 — Grayson Gunter (@graysongunter) January 10, 2020

Gunter was a three-star 2016 signee, rated as the No. 56 tight end in the country and the No. 31 player at any position in the state of Mississippi. He played in all 13 games as a true freshman before taking a redshirt in 2017. The past two seasons, Gunter played in 23 games. He started eight of those contests — six this season, two in 2018.

Gunter will finished the Razorbacks portion of his playing career with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions. His best season was the most recent one as he caught six passes for 55 yards and a score in 2019.