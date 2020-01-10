Cody White, Michigan State’s leading receiver, declares for NFL draft

One of Michigan State’s top offensive players from the past two seasons is heading to the NFL. Wide receiver Cody White declared for the NFL draft and will forgo his senior season in East Lansing. White announced his plans in a statement on his Twitter account on Friday.

“East Lansing will always have a special place in my heart,” White said in his statement. “With that being said, after a tough decision, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. I will be forgoing my senior season and will enter the 020 NFL Draft.”

White is coming off a 2019 season that saw him lead the Spartans with 922 yards and six touchdowns. He scored the eventual game-winning touchdown in Michigan State’s Pinstripe Bowl victory over Wake Forest. White also was Michigan State’s leading receiver in 2018 with 555 yards and his two touchdowns were second-most on the team while appearing in just nine games.

White enters a draft pool that is pretty deep with talent this year. NFL teams looking for wide receivers will have plenty of options available to them. Having some NFL family history is never a bad thing either. White’s father, Sheldon White, played six years in the NFL with the New York Giants, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals. He later went on to be the Vice President of Pro Personnel with the Lions and was an interim general manager before leaving to join the Michigan State program in 2016 as an executive director of player personnel and recruiting when his son

Previously, Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott declared for the NFL Draft as a significant amount of roster turnover continues for Michigan State through graduating players, the NFL draft and the transfer portal.

