A very familiar face is one of the latest additions to the first FAU football staff for Willie Taggart.
Thursday, the FAU football program announced the two latest hires for the new head coach. Raymond Woodie will serve as the Bulls’ outside linebackers coach, Stanford Samuels Jr. as defensive backs coach.
Woodie will also serve as the program’s recruiting coordinator.
Taggart and Woodie have a longstanding relationship, with the latter serving on the former’s coaching staffs at Florida State, Oregon, USF and Western Kentucky. The past two seasons, Woodie was the linebackers coach for Taggart at Florida State.
Samuels also has ties to Taggart, serving as a defensive analyst at FSU this past season. The position at FAU will be Samuels’ first on-field role at the collegiate level.
Another of the myriad Stanford Cardinal football players who have entered the portal has found a new home.
In early December, Stanford’s Bo Peek placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Earlier this week, Bo Peek indicated on Twitter that he has decided to move on to South Florida.
As has been the case with most of his now-former Stanford Cardinal football teammates, Peek left The Farm as a graduate transfer. The defensive tackle will be eligible to play immediately in 2020, his final year of eligibility.
Peek was a three-star member of the Cardinal’s 2016 recruiting class. The 6-3, 298-pound lineman played his high school football in Tampa.
His first three seasons as a Stanford Cardinal football player, Peek didn’t see the field. He played in three games this past season.
Peek becomes the fourth former Power Five player first-year head coach Jeff Scott has added since he was hired Dec. 9. The others are:
- Rutgers defensive back Malik Dixon (HERE)
- Oregon running back Darrian Felix (HERE)
- South Carolina running back Lavonte Valentine (HERE)
In one fell swoop, Marcus Arroyo‘s first UNLV football coaching staff is nearly complete.
Thursday, the Rebels announced the names of seven assistants who have been hired by Arroyo to serve as part of the UNLV football staff. Curiously, neither the offensive nor defensive coordinator positions were among the hires.
The most prominent name of those added is Danny Langsdorf, who will serve as quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator for the Rebels.
This past season, Langsdorf was the quarterbacks coach at Fresno State. He’s also been an offensive coordinator at a pair of Power Five schools, Oregon State (2005-13) and Nebraska (2015-17). In between the Fresno State and Nebraska stints, he was an offensive analyst at Oregon.
Langsdorf has also spent time in the NFL, with the New Orleans Saints from 2002-04 and the New York Giants in 2014.
Aside from Langsdorf, the other six assistants added by Arroyo are:
- Cameron Norcross, offensive line/running-game coordinator
- Scott Baumgartner, running backs
- Jordan Paopao, tight ends/special teams coordinator
- Kenwick Thompson, linebackers
- Damon Magazu, safeties
- Tre Watson, cornerbacks
Slowly but surely, Jeff Hafley is putting together his first Boston College football coaching staff, especially on the defensive side.
Earlier this week, Hafley hired his coordinators on both sides of the ball. A couple days later, a linebackers coach was hired.
Thursday, a linebackers coach was added as Hafley named Aazaar Abdul-Rahim to that post. Abdul-Rahim spent the 2019 season as the defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach at UMass.
Abdul-Rahim got his start at the collegiate level as a football staffer at Alabama.
“Aazaar is one of the top recruiters in college football and will be a tremendous addition to our program,” the first-year Boston College football head coach said in a statement. “He was with Coach Saban at Alabama working with the defensive backs and most recently comes to us from UMass where he was defensive coordinator. Aazaar is what we are all about: he has high character and is someone who loves people. We are excited to add a great football coach like Aazaar to our BC football family.”
Prior to UMass, Abdul-Rahim, who played his college football at San Diego State, was the cornerbacks coach (2018) and defensive backs coach (2016-17) at Maryland. During his two years with Nick Saban, he was a defensive analyst (2014) and assistant director of player personnel (2015).
It’s not just players who have followed Mike Bobo to the South Carolina football program.
Thursday, South Carolina confirmed that Joe Cox has been added to Will Muschamp‘s coaching staff as tight ends coach. Cox will take over for Bobby Bentley, who will remain on staff as quarterbacks coach.
Cox was an assistant on Bobo’s staff at Colorado State. Bobo, of course, is now USC’s offensive coordinator.
“I’m excited to add Joe to our staff,” the South Carolina football head coach said in a statement. “He has a long relationship with Coach Bobo, who speaks very highly of him, and did a great job with the tight ends and wide receivers at Colorado State. Bobby will be able to bring his experience and expertise to assist with the quarterbacks, allowing Coach Bobo the luxury of being able to move around more during practice to observe the entire offense
To make room on the 10-man on-field staff, defensive assistant Kyle Krantz will shift back to an analyst role.
“Kyle has done a fantastic job for us, but in order to make this work for our offense, we needed to open up an on-field spot for Joe to come aboard,” Muschamp stated.
A former quarterback at Georgia who had Bobo as his position coach, Cox was CSU’s wide receivers coach in 2019. He coached tight ends for the Rams the previous four years.
The CSU job was Cox’s first at the collegiate level.
“I appreciate Coach Muschamp giving me this opportunity and I’m excited about continuing to work with Coach Bobo,” said Cox. “We have a long history together – first at Georgia, then at Colorado State. I’m also looking forward to getting back to the South and the places where I’m most comfortable. I am anxious to get started working with this staff, the group I have this spring, and adding more quality players to the tight ends room.”