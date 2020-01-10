Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A very familiar face is one of the latest additions to the first FAU football staff for Willie Taggart.

Thursday, the FAU football program announced the two latest hires for the new head coach. Raymond Woodie will serve as the Bulls’ outside linebackers coach, Stanford Samuels Jr. as defensive backs coach.

Woodie will also serve as the program’s recruiting coordinator.

Taggart and Woodie have a longstanding relationship, with the latter serving on the former’s coaching staffs at Florida State, Oregon, USF and Western Kentucky. The past two seasons, Woodie was the linebackers coach for Taggart at Florida State.

Samuels also has ties to Taggart, serving as a defensive analyst at FSU this past season. The position at FAU will be Samuels’ first on-field role at the collegiate level.