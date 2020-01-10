On the portal front, it’s been quite the busy past couple of days for the Florida State football program.

Tuesday afternoon, it was confirmed that offensive lineman Jauan Williams is set to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. That same afternoon, teammate and tight end Tre’ McKitty confirmed in a message posted to Twitter that he too is entering the portal.

One day later, 247Sports.com reported that Kyle Meyers has joined his Florida State football teammates in the portal. Thus far, the cornerback has not confirmed the development.

A four-star 2016 signee, Meyers was rated as the No. 17 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana and the No. 25 corner in the country. His first three seasons with the Seminoles, Meyers played in all 38 games. The defensive back started 10 of those contests, eight in 2018 and two in 2017.

After playing in the first four games of his senior season, Meyers didn’t see the field again in 2019. That allowed him to take a redshirt for the year.

Meyers would be leaving the Florida State football program as a graduate transfer. He could then use his one year of eligibility at another FBS school in 2020.