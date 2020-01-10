Former La Tech QB Tim Rattay joins Oklahoma State coaching staff

Oklahoma State officially announced the addition of former Louisiana Tech quarterback and quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay to the coaching staff in Stillwater on Friday. Rattay joins the Cowboys after spending last season as a quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Washington team. He will serve in the same role with Oklahoma State.

“Tim is a really experienced and sound quarterbacks coach,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said in a released statement. “He is the son of a high school coach and brings a unique perspective as a former NFL quarterback himself.”

“I’m excited about the opportunity with a very talented young quarterback returning and being around Coach Gundy,” Rattay said. “Watching Oklahoma State from afar, I’ve always been impressed with how they play with tempo, how they play offensively and how they compete every game. With how respected Coach Gundy and his whole staff are in the college community, that was a huge plus. I’m excited to get in there and start working.”

Rattay is a former quarterback from Lousiana Tech, where he passed for 12,746 yards and 115 touchdowns in three seasons from 1997 through 1999. He was inducted to the Louisiana Tech Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. He went on to be a seventh-round draft pick of the San Francosic 49ers in 2000 and spent six seasons with the NFC West franchise. After short stints the next two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals, Rattay spent two seasons in the short-lived UFL with the Las Vegas Locomotives and was a two-time champion.

It was with the Locomotives that Rattay began his coaching career in 2011 as a wide receivers coach. He returned to Louisiana Tech in 2013 to holds the same role with his alma mater and eventually transitioned to his role as quarterbacks coach in 2015. Rattay was hired by Washington last year for his first NFL coaching opportunity, but a coaching change with the franchise this offseason put Rattay back on the market.

