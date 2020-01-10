Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Given all of the recent attrition for the Georgia Bulldogs football program, there could actually be some positive personnel news on the horizon.

New Year’s Eve afternoon, Jamie Newman stunned most observers by announcing that he is entering the NCAA transfer database. Not long after, it was reported that there was “mutual interest” between the erstwhile Wake Forest quarterback and Oregon. Not only that, the Ducks were, at the time, the favorites to land the signal-caller.

A week later, however, there’s been a shift. A significant shift.

According to 247Sports.com, “the ex-Demon Deacons passer is trending toward landing at Georgia.” Seth Emerson of The Athletic tweeted Thursday evening that “I have been hearing for more than 24 hours that Jamie Newman and Georgia are a likely match and have heard nothing yet to change that.”

Regardless of which direction Newman ultimately heads, a decision could come as early as this weekend.

If Newman were to move on to the Georgia Bulldogs football program, he’d be the early favorite to replace three-year starter Jake Fromm, who announced this week that he is entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Newman started 16 games at Wake, going 10-6 in those starts. This season, Newman completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He set a school record in 2019 by throwing a touchdown pass in 12 straight games.

The redshirt junior also ran for 574 yards and six touchdowns.

The 2020 campaign will be Newman’s final season of eligibility, so he will be a one-year rental for whichever FBS school lands him.