Georgia Bulldogs football
Georgia could be landing spot for Wake Forest transfer QB Jamie Newman

By John TaylorJan 10, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
Given all of the recent attrition for the Georgia Bulldogs football program, there could actually be some positive personnel news on the horizon.

New Year’s Eve afternoon, Jamie Newman stunned most observers by announcing that he is entering the NCAA transfer database.  Not long after, it was reported that there was “mutual interest” between the erstwhile Wake Forest quarterback and Oregon.  Not only that, the Ducks were, at the time, the favorites to land the signal-caller.

A week later, however, there’s been a shift.  A significant shift.

According to 247Sports.com, “the ex-Demon Deacons passer is trending toward landing at Georgia.” Seth Emerson of The Athletic tweeted Thursday evening that “I have been hearing for more than 24 hours that Jamie Newman and Georgia are a likely match and have heard nothing yet to change that.”

Regardless of which direction Newman ultimately heads, a decision could come as early as this weekend.

If Newman were to move on to the Georgia Bulldogs football program, he’d be the early favorite to replace three-year starter Jake Fromm, who announced this week that he is entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Newman started 16 games at Wake, going 10-6 in those starts.  This season, Newman completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.  He set a school record in 2019 by throwing a touchdown pass in 12 straight games.

The redshirt junior also ran for 574 yards and six touchdowns.

The 2020 campaign will be Newman’s final season of eligibility, so he will be a one-year rental for whichever FBS school lands him.

Willie Taggart brings Florida State transfer WR to FAU

Willie Taggart
By John TaylorJan 10, 2020, 8:48 AM EST
It’s not just coaches who have followed Willie Taggart to his next job.

In late September, D'Marcus Adams placed his name into the NCAA transfer portal.  A little over three months later, the Florida State wide receiver has confirmed to 247Sports.com that he plans to transfer to FAU.

Willie Taggart was the head coach at FSU for less than two seasons, fired in early November of last year.  A month later, he was hired by Florida Atlantic as its head coach.

“It was hard for me to leave FSU,” Adams told the website. “Coach Taggart was the first person to call me when he got the job at FAU. I felt like that was a sign. FAU the facilities are (great) and I like it down there. I feel like I can make a name for myself at FAU.”

Barring the unexpected, Adams will have to sit out the 2020 season.  He will then have two seasons of eligibility to use beginning in 2021.

Adams was a three-star member of the Seminoles’ 2018 recruiting class.  After taking a redshirt for his true freshman season, the Daytona Beach native hadn’t yet taken the field for a game during the 2019 campaign prior to his decision to enter the portal.

Jeff Scott brings in fourth former Power Five player to USF

Stanford Cardinal football
By John TaylorJan 10, 2020, 7:37 AM EST
Another of the myriad Stanford Cardinal football players who have entered the portal has found a new home.

In early December, Stanford’s Bo Peek placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Earlier this week, Bo Peek indicated on Twitter that he has decided to move on to South Florida.

As has been the case with most of his now-former Stanford Cardinal football teammates, Peek left The Farm as a graduate transfer. The defensive tackle will be eligible to play immediately in 2020, his final year of eligibility.

Peek was a three-star member of the Cardinal’s 2016 recruiting class. The 6-3, 298-pound lineman played his high school football in Tampa.

His first three seasons as a Stanford Cardinal football player, Peek didn’t see the field. He played in three games this past season.

Peek becomes the fourth former Power Five player first-year head coach Jeff Scott has added since he was hired Dec. 9. The others are:

  • Rutgers defensive back Malik Dixon (HERE)
  • Oregon running back Darrian Felix (HERE)
  • South Carolina running back Lavonte Valentine (HERE)

FAU adds two assistants with Florida State ties

FAU football
By John TaylorJan 10, 2020, 6:26 AM EST
A very familiar face is one of the latest additions to the first FAU football staff for Willie Taggart.

Thursday, the FAU football program announced the two latest hires for the new head coachRaymond Woodie will serve as the Bulls’ outside linebackers coach, Stanford Samuels Jr. as defensive backs coach.

Woodie will also serve as the program’s recruiting coordinator.

Taggart and Woodie have a longstanding relationship, with the latter serving on the former’s coaching staffs at Florida State, Oregon, USF and Western Kentucky.  The past two seasons, Woodie was the linebackers coach for Taggart at Florida State.

Samuels also has ties to Taggart, serving as a defensive analyst at FSU this past season.  The position at FAU will be Samuels’ first on-field role at the collegiate level.

Danny Langsdorf one of seven assistants hired to Marcus Arroyo’s first UNLV coaching staff

UNLV football
By John TaylorJan 10, 2020, 5:15 AM EST
In one fell swoop, Marcus Arroyo‘s first UNLV football coaching staff is nearly complete.

Thursday, the Rebels announced the names of seven assistants who have been hired by Arroyo to serve as part of the UNLV football staff.  Curiously, neither the offensive nor defensive coordinator positions were among the hires.

The most prominent name of those added is Danny Langsdorf, who will serve as quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator for the Rebels.

This past season, Langsdorf was the quarterbacks coach at Fresno State.  He’s also been an offensive coordinator at a pair of Power Five schools, Oregon State (2005-13) and Nebraska (2015-17).  In between the Fresno State and Nebraska stints, he was an offensive analyst at Oregon.

Langsdorf has also spent time in the NFL, with the New Orleans Saints from 2002-04 and the New York Giants in 2014.

Aside from Langsdorf, the other six assistants added by Arroyo are:

  • Cameron Norcross, offensive line/running-game coordinator
  • Scott Baumgartner, running backs
  • Jordan Paopao, tight ends/special teams coordinator
  • Kenwick Thompson, linebackers
  • Damon Magazu, safeties
  • Tre Watson, cornerbacks