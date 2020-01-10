More and more, it’s looking as if Georgia will be the landing spot for Jamie Newman, one of the most sought-after quarterback transfers.

New Year’s Eve afternoon, Newman stunned most observers by announcing that he is entering the NCAA transfer database. Not long after, it was reported that there was “mutual interest” between the erstwhile Wake Forest quarterback and Oregon. Not only that, the Ducks were, at the time, the favorites to land the signal-caller.

A week later, however, there was a shift. A significant one, in fact, as Georgia emerged Thursday as the likely landing spot. A day later, it’s being reported that a “Jamie Newman” is now listed in the University of Georgia’s online directory.

Yes, Jamie Newman's name appears in the UGA online student directory. Yes it looks like he's going to Georgia. But a) you can technically enroll in multiple institutions, then withdraw from those not attending, and b) until he or UGA announces it, it's not final. https://t.co/pcTzr5BMnP — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) January 11, 2020

An official announcement from Newman and/or UGA could come as early as this weekend.

If Jamie Newman were to move on to Georgia, he’d be the early favorite to replace three-year starter Jake Fromm, who announced this week that he is entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Newman started 16 games at Wake, going 10-6 in those starts. This season, Newman completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He set a school record in 2019 by throwing a touchdown pass in 12 straight games.

The redshirt junior also ran for 574 yards and six touchdowns.

The 2020 campaign will be Newman’s final season of eligibility, so he will be a one-year rental for whichever FBS school lands him.