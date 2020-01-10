Indiana Hoosiers football
Indiana promotes ex-Michigan QB Nick Sheridan to OC

By John TaylorJan 10, 2020, 11:47 AM EST
For its new offensive boss, Indiana Hoosiers football didn’t have to look very far.

IU on Friday morning confirmed that Tom Allen has promoted Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator.  Sheridan will also coach quarterbacks for the Hoosiers in addition to his coordinating duties.

Sheridan replaces Kale DeBoer, who left last month to take the head job at Fresno State.

“Nick is one of the bright, young offensive minds in our game,” the Indiana Hoosiers head football coach said in a statement. “I have the absolute confidence that he is prepared to keep the continuity in our offensive system and allow us to build off of the success we had in 2019.”

Sheridan, who played his college football at Michigan, has spent the past three seasons with the Hoosiers.  He was the tight ends coach in 2019 after coaching quarterbacks the first two years.

Sheridan has also spent time as an offensive graduate assistant at Tennessee (2014-16) and quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator at both USF (2013) and Western Kentucky (2012).

“I’m extremely humbled and grateful for this opportunity,” Sheridan said. “Thank you to Coach Allen for his confidence and belief in me. I’m very excited to continue to work with an incredible staff that truly Loves Each Other. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank our players for how hard they competed and how well they performed this season. I’m very excited about the future here at IU and thankful to be a part of it.”

Jett Duffey makes the transfer move from Texas Tech to Tulane

Jett Duffey
By John TaylorJan 10, 2020, 12:12 PM EST
Jett Duffey has unofficially landed at a new college football home.

In mid-December, the Texas Tech quarterback entered the NCAA transfer database.  Nearly four weeks later, Duffey announced on Twitter that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Tulane.

As the redshirt junior quarterback is leaving Lubbock as a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play for the Green Wave in 2020.  The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Jett Duffey, a three-star 2016 signee, started 11 games during his time with the Red Raiders.  Eight of those starts came over the last eight games of the 2019 regular season.

In 10 games total this past season, Duffey passed for 2,840 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in completing just over 65 percent of his 367 pass attempts.  He threw for 300-plus yards in five straight games and seven times overall in 2019, including a season-high 424 in the early October win over Oklahoma State; his career-high is 444 against Texas in November of 2018.

In 2018, Duffey became the first Red Raider quarterback to lead the team in rushing (339 yards) since Joe Barnes in 1973.  This past season, he ran for 212 yards.

Washington hands keys to offense over to John Donovan

Washington Huskies football
By John TaylorJan 10, 2020, 11:22 AM EST
Officially, there will be no Kellen Moore directing the Washington Huskies football offense.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the former Boise State quarterback was deciding between the job at UW and remaining with the Dallas Cowboys.  Amidst reports that Moore had decided to stay in the NFL, the Huskies announced Friday morning that Jimmy Lake has named John Donovan as his offensive coordinator.  Donovan will also coach the Huskies’ quarterbacks.

Donovan comes to Seattle from the NFL, having spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Coach Donovan has a great deal of experience at both the college and NFL levels, learning from a lot of great offensive minds about coaching the kind of aggressive, pro-style offense we want to play here at Washington,” the new Washington Huskies football head coach said in a statement. “From my own experience, I know how much a coach can learn and grow by spending significant time in the NFL. I’m excited for him to get to Seattle and get started.”

During his time with the Jaguars, Donovan worked with running backs (2019), quarterbacks (2017-18) and wide receivers (2016).

Donovan’s collegiate stops include Penn State (2014-15), Vanderbilt (2011-13) and Maryland (2001-10).

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of such a great university, with unbelievable football tradition, like the University of Washington,” Donovan said. “Thanks to Coach Lake and everyone involved for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to getting started. Go Dawgs!”

This past season, the Huskies were fifth in the Pac-12 and 41st nationally in scoring offense at 32 points per game.  Their 391.2 yards of total offense per game was seventh in the conference and 79th in the country.

The day after Christmas, starting quarterback Jacob Eason announced he would be leaving UW early for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joe Burrow and the history of Heisman Trophy winners in the College Football Playoff

By Kevin McGuireJan 10, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
On Mondy night against Clemson, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will have a chance to make a little bit more history in what has already been a historic season. When Burrow leads LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night in New Orleans, he will attempt to become the first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to end the season holding up the national championship trophy.

This is the sixth year of the College Football Playoff and, for just the second time, a Heisman Trophy quarterback will play in the national championship game. Burrow is the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy and play in the title game since Marcus Mariota of Oregon played in the inaugural national championship game of the playoff era after winning the most prestigious award in college sports. Mariota passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 39 yards against Ohio State, but the Ducks came up short in a lopsided 42-20 victory by the Buckeyes. Until last season’s rout by Clemson over Alabama, that was the widest margin of victory in the national championship game. Having a Heisman Trophy winner certainly didn’t help Oregon’s chances against a storybook ending to the Ohio State season that year.

The year after Mariota, Alabama running back Derrick Henry won the Heisman Trophy and helped power Alabama to a national championship. Henry currently holds the distinction of being the only Heisman Trophy winner to ever win a College Football Playoff national championship, and he did it in the same season.

Mariota and Oregon lost in the inaugural national championship game to Ohio State. Louisville’s Lamar Jackson did not play in the playoff in 2016. Oklahoma’s back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners (and No. 1 NFL draft picks) Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray did play in the playoff, but neither managed to get past the semifinal — Mayfield and Oklahoma lost a thriller to Georgia in the 2017 season and Murray and the Sooners were taken out by Alabama last season.

Prior to this season, players winning the Heisman Trophy were a combined 3-3 in College Football Playoff games. Burrow and LSU winning their semifinal matchup with Oklahoma pushed the Heisman winners one game over .500 all-time in the playoff. A victory by LSU would improve that record to 5-3.

Going further, players that had won a Heisman Trophy in any season are a combined 5-5 in the College Football Playoff era. Florida State and Jameis Winston were knocked out in the first College Football Playoff game (by Mariota and Oregon) and Henry and Alabama were knocked out the same day (by Ohio State).

So as far as the playoff goes for Heisman Trophy players, it’s been quite hit or miss in the previous five seasons.

Georgia could be landing spot for Wake Forest transfer QB Jamie Newman

Georgia Bulldogs football
By John TaylorJan 10, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
Given all of the recent attrition for the Georgia Bulldogs football program, there could actually be some positive personnel news on the horizon.

New Year’s Eve afternoon, Jamie Newman stunned most observers by announcing that he is entering the NCAA transfer database.  Not long after, it was reported that there was “mutual interest” between the erstwhile Wake Forest quarterback and Oregon.  Not only that, the Ducks were, at the time, the favorites to land the signal-caller.

A week later, however, there’s been a shift.  A significant shift.

According to 247Sports.com, “the ex-Demon Deacons passer is trending toward landing at Georgia.” Seth Emerson of The Athletic tweeted Thursday evening that “I have been hearing for more than 24 hours that Jamie Newman and Georgia are a likely match and have heard nothing yet to change that.”

Regardless of which direction Newman ultimately heads, a decision could come as early as this weekend.

If Newman were to move on to the Georgia Bulldogs football program, he’d be the early favorite to replace three-year starter Jake Fromm, who announced this week that he is entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Newman started 16 games at Wake, going 10-6 in those starts.  This season, Newman completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.  He set a school record in 2019 by throwing a touchdown pass in 12 straight games.

The redshirt junior also ran for 574 yards and six touchdowns.

The 2020 campaign will be Newman’s final season of eligibility, so he will be a one-year rental for whichever FBS school lands him.