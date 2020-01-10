For its new offensive boss, Indiana Hoosiers football didn’t have to look very far.

IU on Friday morning confirmed that Tom Allen has promoted Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator. Sheridan will also coach quarterbacks for the Hoosiers in addition to his coordinating duties.

Sheridan replaces Kale DeBoer, who left last month to take the head job at Fresno State.

“Nick is one of the bright, young offensive minds in our game,” the Indiana Hoosiers head football coach said in a statement. “I have the absolute confidence that he is prepared to keep the continuity in our offensive system and allow us to build off of the success we had in 2019.”

Sheridan, who played his college football at Michigan, has spent the past three seasons with the Hoosiers. He was the tight ends coach in 2019 after coaching quarterbacks the first two years.

Sheridan has also spent time as an offensive graduate assistant at Tennessee (2014-16) and quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator at both USF (2013) and Western Kentucky (2012).

“I’m extremely humbled and grateful for this opportunity,” Sheridan said. “Thank you to Coach Allen for his confidence and belief in me. I’m very excited to continue to work with an incredible staff that truly Loves Each Other. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank our players for how hard they competed and how well they performed this season. I’m very excited about the future here at IU and thankful to be a part of it.”