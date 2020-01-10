Jett Duffey has unofficially landed at a new college football home.
In mid-December, the Texas Tech quarterback entered the NCAA transfer database. Nearly four weeks later, Duffey announced on Twitter that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Tulane.
As the redshirt junior quarterback is leaving Lubbock as a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play for the Green Wave in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
ROLL WAVE🌊 pic.twitter.com/wK5y5tCDAl
— Jett Duffey (@jett_duffey) January 9, 2020
Jett Duffey, a three-star 2016 signee, started 11 games during his time with the Red Raiders. Eight of those starts came over the last eight games of the 2019 regular season.
In 10 games total this past season, Duffey passed for 2,840 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in completing just over 65 percent of his 367 pass attempts. He threw for 300-plus yards in five straight games and seven times overall in 2019, including a season-high 424 in the early October win over Oklahoma State; his career-high is 444 against Texas in November of 2018.
In 2018, Duffey became the first Red Raider quarterback to lead the team in rushing (339 yards) since Joe Barnes in 1973. This past season, he ran for 212 yards.