A very familiar face has returned to the Kentucky Wildcats football family.

Anwar Stewart, the program announced Friday, has been named by Mark Stoops as the Wildcats’ new defensive line coach. Stewart replaces Derrick LeBlanc, who left to take a job at Arkansas.

Not only did Stewart (pictured, No. 55) play his college football at Kentucky from 1996-99, he was also a defensive assistant at his alma mater in 2017-18.

“It’s great when we can bring back former players and I’m excited to have Anwar rejoin our staff,” the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach said in a statement. “I loved the energy and juice Anwar brought to the team during his previous time here. He has been a player and coach on both the pro and college levels, so our players will benefit from his wide range of experience.”

Stewart spent the 2019 season as the defensive line coach at Appalachian State.

A CFL player for 13 seasons after leaving Kentucky, Stewart began his coaching career with the Montreal Alouettes. After three seasons with the CFL team, Stewart returned to UK to both work with his old football program and finish his degree at the university.

“I’m very excited to return to where it all started for me,” Stewart said. “Coach Stoops is doing it better than it’s ever been done before at UK. I know his vision and I know what it takes to coach under him. I’m excited to learn from Coach Stoops, Coach (Brad) White and the other coaches on the staff. I know I will grow as a man and as a father as well.”