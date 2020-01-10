Ahead of Monday’s national championship game matchup with Clemson, the LSU Tigers are having to, once again, deal with speculation surrounding one of the hottest assistants in the country.

In its run to perhaps its first title since 2007, LSU set a slew of single-season school records on the offensive side of the ball. Its quarterback, Joe Burrow, won the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Hired as the LSU Tigers’ passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach in the offseason, Joe Brady has been given the lion’s share of the credit for the stunning offensive turnaround. Case in point: Last month, he was named winner of the 2019 Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant.

Given LSU’s success, Brady’s name has been mentioned as a potential offensive coordinator candidate at (insert school name here). While LSU has privately been confident they can retain Brady — he’ll certainly get a new deal if he remains — the pursuit continues, only this time from the next level.

According to FootballScoop.com, “new Carolina [Panthers] head coach Matt Rhule is interested in speaking with LSU’s Joe Brady about the offensive coordinator position with the Panthers.” Rhule, of course, left Baylor earlier this month to take over the NFL club.

The website also dropped this nugget as it pertains to a potential Rhule-Brady marriage…

It should be noted that Brady and Rhule share the same agent (Trace Armstrong), which only adds to the intrigue.

… before adding that “[s]ources tell FootballScoop neither party wishes to explore this before the National Championship game Monday night.”

The 30-year-old Brady has NFL experience as he came to the bayou after two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Would he want to return to that level after just one season with the LSU Tigers?

The answer to that will have to wait, but it’s certainly something to keep track of in the days after the title game.