Ahead of Monday’s national championship game matchup with Clemson, the LSU Tigers are having to, once again, deal with speculation surrounding one of the hottest assistants in the country.
In its run to perhaps its first title since 2007, LSU set a slew of single-season school records on the offensive side of the ball. Its quarterback, Joe Burrow, won the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Hired as the LSU Tigers’ passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach in the offseason, Joe Brady has been given the lion’s share of the credit for the stunning offensive turnaround. Case in point: Last month, he was named winner of the 2019 Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant.
Given LSU’s success, Brady’s name has been mentioned as a potential offensive coordinator candidate at (insert school name here). While LSU has privately been confident they can retain Brady — he’ll certainly get a new deal if he remains — the pursuit continues, only this time from the next level.
According to FootballScoop.com, “new Carolina [Panthers] head coach Matt Rhule is interested in speaking with LSU’s Joe Brady about the offensive coordinator position with the Panthers.” Rhule, of course, left Baylor earlier this month to take over the NFL club.
The website also dropped this nugget as it pertains to a potential Rhule-Brady marriage…
It should be noted that Brady and Rhule share the same agent (Trace Armstrong), which only adds to the intrigue.
… before adding that “[s]ources tell FootballScoop neither party wishes to explore this before the National Championship game Monday night.”
The 30-year-old Brady has NFL experience as he came to the bayou after two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Would he want to return to that level after just one season with the LSU Tigers?
The answer to that will have to wait, but it’s certainly something to keep track of in the days after the title game.
More and more, it’s looking as if Georgia will be the landing spot for Jamie Newman, one of the most sought-after quarterback transfers.
New Year’s Eve afternoon, Newman stunned most observers by announcing that he is entering the NCAA transfer database. Not long after, it was reported that there was “mutual interest” between the erstwhile Wake Forest quarterback and Oregon. Not only that, the Ducks were, at the time, the favorites to land the signal-caller.
A week later, however, there was a shift. A significant one, in fact, as Georgia emerged Thursday as the likely landing spot. A day later, it’s being reported that a “Jamie Newman” is now listed in the University of Georgia’s online directory.
An official announcement from Newman and/or UGA could come as early as this weekend.
If Jamie Newman were to move on to Georgia, he’d be the early favorite to replace three-year starter Jake Fromm, who announced this week that he is entering the 2020 NFL Draft.
Newman started 16 games at Wake, going 10-6 in those starts. This season, Newman completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He set a school record in 2019 by throwing a touchdown pass in 12 straight games.
The redshirt junior also ran for 574 yards and six touchdowns.
The 2020 campaign will be Newman’s final season of eligibility, so he will be a one-year rental for whichever FBS school lands him.
One of Michigan State’s top offensive players from the past two seasons is heading to the NFL. Wide receiver Cody White declared for the NFL draft and will forgo his senior season in East Lansing. White announced his plans in a statement on his Twitter account on Friday.
“East Lansing will always have a special place in my heart,” White said in his statement. “With that being said, after a tough decision, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. I will be forgoing my senior season and will enter the 020 NFL Draft.”
White is coming off a 2019 season that saw him lead the Spartans with 922 yards and six touchdowns. He scored the eventual game-winning touchdown in Michigan State’s Pinstripe Bowl victory over Wake Forest. White also was Michigan State’s leading receiver in 2018 with 555 yards and his two touchdowns were second-most on the team while appearing in just nine games.
White enters a draft pool that is pretty deep with talent this year. NFL teams looking for wide receivers will have plenty of options available to them. Having some NFL family history is never a bad thing either. White’s father, Sheldon White, played six years in the NFL with the New York Giants, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals. He later went on to be the Vice President of Pro Personnel with the Lions and was an interim general manager before leaving to join the Michigan State program in 2016 as an executive director of player personnel and recruiting when his son
Previously, Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott declared for the NFL Draft as a significant amount of roster turnover continues for Michigan State through graduating players, the NFL draft and the transfer portal.
Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, will remain in his position for the next few years. Hancock has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the College Football Playoff.
According to Mark Blaudschun of TMG Sports, Hancock confirmed via text message he has received an extension from the College Football Playoff.
“We did an extension but I didn’t think it was newsworthy to announce it,” Hancock reportedly told Blaudschun Friday afternoon in a text exchange.
Obviously, Hancock is wrong about that. The man who has served as the executive director of the Bowl Championship Series and now the College Football Playoff is certainly worthy of discussing when it comes to his contract situation. What is more probable is the College Football Playoff and Hancock would prefer to keep that news separate leading up to Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game between LSU and Clemson in New Orleans, and a formal announcement would come later.
History would suggest an official statement from the College Football Playoff will be made next week. In 2017, an official statement regarding Hancock’s recent extension was relayed two days after the national championship game between Alabama and Clemson.
Hancock has been the only executive director of the College Football Playoff and looks to be in that role as the first playoff contract approaches the close of its current broadcast deal. The current contract for the College Football Playoff with ESPN expires through the 2025 season. Whether Hancock is the executive director when it comes time to negotiate the next contract or not remains to be seen, but he has been the steady face of college football’s national championship structure for long enough to suggest he may not be going anywhere when the next contract is up for discussion.
Oklahoma State officially announced the addition of former Louisiana Tech quarterback and quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay to the coaching staff in Stillwater on Friday. Rattay joins the Cowboys after spending last season as a quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Washington team. He will serve in the same role with Oklahoma State.
“Tim is a really experienced and sound quarterbacks coach,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said in a released statement. “He is the son of a high school coach and brings a unique perspective as a former NFL quarterback himself.”
“I’m excited about the opportunity with a very talented young quarterback returning and being around Coach Gundy,” Rattay said. “Watching Oklahoma State from afar, I’ve always been impressed with how they play with tempo, how they play offensively and how they compete every game. With how respected Coach Gundy and his whole staff are in the college community, that was a huge plus. I’m excited to get in there and start working.”
Rattay is a former quarterback from Lousiana Tech, where he passed for 12,746 yards and 115 touchdowns in three seasons from 1997 through 1999. He was inducted to the Louisiana Tech Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. He went on to be a seventh-round draft pick of the San Francosic 49ers in 2000 and spent six seasons with the NFC West franchise. After short stints the next two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals, Rattay spent two seasons in the short-lived UFL with the Las Vegas Locomotives and was a two-time champion.
It was with the Locomotives that Rattay began his coaching career in 2011 as a wide receivers coach. He returned to Louisiana Tech in 2013 to holds the same role with his alma mater and eventually transitioned to his role as quarterbacks coach in 2015. Rattay was hired by Washington last year for his first NFL coaching opportunity, but a coaching change with the franchise this offseason put Rattay back on the market.