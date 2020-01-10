Another day, another piece added to Ryan Silverfield‘s first Memphis Tigers football coaching staff.

Wednesday, Jim Bridge resigned as the offensive line coach at Duke to pursue other unspecified opportunities. Two days later, Memphis announced the Bridge has taken the same job with the Tigers.

The school noted that the addition is pending completion of State of Tennessee hiring protocols.

“Jim is considered one of the best offensive line coaches in the country,” the Memphis Tigers football head coach stated. “He is coach that gets the most out his players in every way. He is a teacher that comes from the same offensive line coaching background and shares the same philosophies as me. His coaching experience includes 14 years in the ACC and four in the BIG Ten.

“Jim creates wonderful and meaningful relationships with his young men, and they play extremely hard for him and succeed on and off the field. His wife, Andrea, and the family are extremely excited to join him here in Memphis.”

Bridge spent the past four seasons with the Blue Devils. Prior to that, he was the line coach at Purdue (2013-15), Boston College (2003-06) and N.C. State (2007-12). In 2001, he was a graduate assistant at Ohio State.

With Bridge’s hiring, Silverfield’s Memphis Tigers football staff now consists of the maximum 10 on-field assistants.