The depth in the Michigan Wolverines football backfield has been pared a bit thanks to Tru Wilson‘s social-media announcement.

On Twitter Thursday, the running back revealed that he has decided to transfer from the Wolverines. Wilson gave no specific reason for the parting of ways, although playing time, or lack thereof, was likely a significant factor.

“I appreciate everything the University of Michigan has done for me these last 4 years,” the back wrote.

According to Wilson, he will graduate from U-M this spring.

Wilson originally joined the Michigan Wolverines football program as a two-star walk-on in 2016. He was placed on scholarship during summer camp two years later.

During his time with the Wolverines, Wilson ran for 586 yards and two touchdowns on 107 carries. In 2018, he set career-highs with 64 attempts for 364 yards. This past season, he ran for 221 yards and a score in averaging an even five yards per carry.

Wilson didn’t record a carry in U-M’s Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama.